The upcoming 2023 college football season is setting the stage for some high-stakes drama. Two big names, Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M and Mel Tucker of Michigan State, are finding their positions under unprecedented scrutiny, according to our latest odds. The number-crunchers at TSD have these men pegged as the prime candidates for an early exit, each with odds of +400, which equates to a probability of 20%. Here, we take a look at the odds on which college football coach will be fired first.

Our in-house oddsmakers, here at The Sports Daily, have compiled a list of the most likely coaches to be the first fired this college football season. They then set the odds for the first coach to be fired among those coaches on the hot seats. Leading the way were Jimbo Fisher and Mel Tucker, but other big names like Jim Harbaugh also made the list.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the odds on which college football coach will be fired first.

Complete Odds for Which College Football Coach Will Be Fired First

College Football Coach Odds Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) +400 Mel Tucker (Michigan State) +400 Butch Jones (Arkansas State) +500 Neal Brown (West Virginia) +550 Danny Gonzales (New Mexico) +700 Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) +700 Tom Allen (Indiana) +1200 Dino Babers (Syracuse) +1200 Mike Bloomgren (Rice) +1200

Jimbo Fisher and Mel Tucker Favorites to be First Coaches Fired in 2023 Season

Having led Texas A&M’s football program since 2018, Jimbo Fisher faces growing uncertainty following a lackluster 2022 season that ended with a 5-7 record, despite boasting the top-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Fisher’s team, with a defense considered one of the nation’s strongest, showed flashes of excellence, triumphing over teams like Miami and Arkansas. Yet, a defeat to Appalachian State and a crushing loss to Mississippi State remain fresh in the minds of Aggie supporters.

Fisher’s squad will need to address their offensive shortcomings and cope with an exodus of around 30 players via the transfer portal. His huge buyout could be a potential saving grace for Fisher. But he still heads the market with odds of +400 to be the first coach fired.

Mel Tucker of Michigan State also faces a rocky road ahead, following a rocky 2022 season that culminated in a disheartening loss to Penn State. This defeat marked the second bowl game absence in Tucker’s three-year tenure.

Early losses in the upcoming 2023 season, especially in their opening games against Central Michigan and Richmond, could spell the end for Tucker. Adding to his woes, Tucker recently lost quarterback Peyton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman to the transfer portal.

Butch Jones, Neal Brown and Others Also on Hot Seats

Nevertheless, Fisher and Tucker are not the only ones feeling the pressure. There are plenty of other coaches on the chopping block can’t rest easy.

Butch Jones of Arkansas State, with odds of +500 (16.7% probability), is another hot-seat inhabitant. His two-year tenure in Jonesboro has yielded a lackluster 5-19 record. Despite prior success at Central Michigan and Cincinnati, Jones’s struggle with the Red Wolves echoes the discontent of the fan base and could lead to his dismissal.

Not far behind is Neal Brown of West Virginia, whose +550 (15.4% probability) odds reflect the unease surrounding his underwhelming record of 22-25 overall and 14-21 in Big 12 play. The pressure is mounting for Brown to turn around a program thirsty for success.

Danny Gonzales, head coach of the New Mexico Lobos, faces equally challenging circumstances. His coaching stint has been marked by a disappointing 7-24 record, with odds of +700 (12.5% probability) pointing to his job hanging by a thread.

Despite a vote of confidence from his administration, Syracuse’s Dino Babers could also find himself in hot water. The collapse of a promising season has left the Orange fanbase with a sour taste, and with odds of +1200 (7.7% probability), the road to redemption seems steep.

The odds also suggest an uphill battle for Tom Allen of Indiana and Mike Bloomgren of Rice, both also with odds of +1200. Allen, who has gone 6-18 since his massive contract extension, and Bloomgren, in the wake of his fifth consecutive losing season, will need to step up their game to secure their positions.

Harbaugh a Wild Card in the Race to be First Coach Fired?

However, let’s not forget the wild card in this high-stakes race – Jim Harbaugh. Despite his job not being immediately at risk, the looming four-game suspension for NCAA violations puts a potential spanner in the works at Michigan. Harbaugh is accused of making false statements during the investigation, a Level I violation.

His odds of +700 suggest an early exit should his suspension negatively impact the Wolverines’ 2023 season.

As the kick-off of the 2023 season approaches, these coaches must confront the reality that their roles are under threat. The unfolding drama will surely hinge on the teams’ performances in the highly-anticipated matches ahead.

Both Fisher and Tucker, alongside their fellow coaches on the hot seat, face an urgent mission: to steer their teams towards success or risk being cast adrift. As the season unfolds, fans will watch with bated breath to see if these coaches can rise to the challenge or if their seats will become too hot to handle.

