Deion Sanders, the celebrated head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has returned to his previous alliance with Nike. This decision marks a notable detour from his past pronouncement, where he swore off any future collaborations with the athletic giant. But why did “Coach Prime” choose to forgive Nike now?



“Coach Prime” Signs Nike Deal Despite Previous Animosity

Sanders’ shift back to Nike, despite past grievances, is surprising yet strategic. Colorado has enjoyed a beneficial partnership with Nike since 1995, which has gained more traction with Sanders steering the Colorado Buffaloes, where he is now the head college football coach, back into the national limelight. This renewed visibility benefits Nike immensely, making Sanders’ change of heart a win-win situation for both parties.

Why the sudden shift in the playbook? Sanders’ employment contract with Colorado may have nudged the decision. It obliged him to sport Nike apparel while acting as head coach. He initially approached this requirement with awkward hesitation, often selecting Buffaloes gear sans the conspicuous Nike emblem during media appearances.

Sanders even candidly equated wearing Nike shoes for the first time in over 15 years to “cheating on somebody.” However, he adapted, integrating Nike’s Colorado team gear into his wardrobe and reigniting his personal relationship with the company.

Sanders Previously Felt “Unappreciated” By Nike

But what motivated Sanders’ previous aversion to Nike?

Rewind to 1992: Sanders became a prominent figure for the Nike brand, participating in national advertising campaigns and designing a distinct shoe line. However, in 2017, Sanders voiced discontent regarding compensation for his efforts, feeling underappreciated by the company.

Additionally, Sanders took issue with Nike’s refusal to support youth sports leagues, a cause close to his heart. On a 2019 sneaker talk show, he asserted, “You’ve got to be careful how you treat people because you never know.” He also expressed dissatisfaction about never meeting Nike’s co-founder, Phil Knight, which he found offensive.

In 2009, Sanders departed from Nike and established an enduring relationship with Under Armour. The separation, although tumultuous, did not mar Sanders’ sports legacy, nor did it hinder his professional growth. After more than a decade of alliance with Under Armour, Sanders has chosen to renew ties with Nike, a decision confirmed by both Nike and Under Armour.

New Deal Down to Colorado Buffaloes Relationship with Nike?

Details regarding Sanders’ new deal with Nike remain undisclosed, though it is expected that the company will produce “Coach Prime” gear and possibly relaunch Sanders’ vintage shoe, the Nike Air Diamond Turf.

Under Armour acknowledged the end of their partnership with Sanders but also expressed anticipation to witness the impact he continues to make in Colorado, “We can’t wait to see him continue to positively impact the game and look forward to watching him find continued success with his new partners, athletes, and expanded communities.”

The renewed partnership between Deion Sanders and Nike demonstrates the possibilities of reconciliation, even after years of dissent. As the relationship evolves, it will be interesting to see how this reunion plays out, and if Sanders’ ‘never again’ will turn into ‘forever this time.’

