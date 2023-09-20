College Football

Will Shedeur Sanders Play in the NFL? Not Next Year, According to Deion Sanders

David Evans
shedeur sanders deion sanders

The meteoric rise of quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the college football world has been nothing short of spectacular. His stats for the Colorado Buffaloes—1,251 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a mere single interception in just three games—have stirred chatter about an imminent move to the NFL. Yet, when the topic of a professional leap next year arose, his father, NFL legend and Colorado coach, Deion Sanders, had a succinct response: “Nope.”

Coach Prime Tells Sons “Y’all Ain’t Going Nowhere”

Shedeur is not the only Sanders sibling catching attention. Shilo Sanders, the older of the two, impressed with an 80-yard interception return touchdown against Colorado State, making his own case for an NFL future.

As whispers and speculations about the brothers’ NFL ambitions become louder, Deion’s stand on the matter is clear. During a recent Denver Broncos game, a candid moment captured Shilo playfully hinting at an NFL stint for both siblings in the upcoming year.

Deion’s retort, while light-hearted, carried an undertone of seriousness: “Y’all ain’t going nowhere.”

Shedeur Projected to Go Early in First Round of NFL Draft

Shedeur’s prowess on the field is undeniably causing ripples in the mock draft community, with projections placing him as a first round pick, possibly even the 14th for the Denver Broncos. However, Deion’s aspirations for his sons appear to anchor them to the college football circuit a while longer.

While Shedeur’s football excellence hints at a Heisman candidacy, Shilo, too, emerges from his brother’s shadow, proving to be a valuable safety. The prospect of having both Sanders in the Buffaloes’ roster for the 2024 season would indeed be a boon for the team, taking the Buffaloes to newer heights.

But the million-dollar question remains: Can Deion’s wishes, however heartfelt, truly deter his sons from the gilded allure of the NFL? Especially if the league beckons with its promise of fame and fortune?

Navigating the crossroads of familial expectations and professional aspirations, especially with an iconic figure like Deion Sanders as both father and coach, the Sanders siblings have some profound decisions ahead. As fans and football fans look on, the unfolding chapters of this gridiron saga promise to be as riveting off the field as they are on it.

College Football
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

