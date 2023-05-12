College Football

Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruiting: Three-Star DL Hank Weber Visit Sign of Imminent Commitment?

David Evans
hank weber

Hank Weber, a powerhouse on the high school football field, is lining up a key visit to the University of Wisconsin. The three-star defensive lineman from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee has turned heads with his towering 6-foot-5 stature and imposing 250-pound frame. After garnering offers from various top-tier programs, Weber now seems to be leaning towards the Badgers.

Hank Weber Schedules Wisconsin Visit, Leans Badgers

Earlier this year, Wisconsin made their intentions clear with an offer in February. Weber’s interest was piqued, and his subsequent visit in April further solidified the Badgers’ position. Now, another visit is on the cards, scheduled for early June. This comes hot on the heels of his successful April visit, hinting at Wisconsin’s growing appeal for the young athlete.

Weber’s football journey has seen him garner offers from several prominent college football programs. Among these are North Carolina, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Louisville, and others. Yet, his upcoming visit to Wisconsin has fans and critics alike speculating a strong inclination towards the Badgers.

Wisconsin Fans and Passion Impressed Weber on Last Visit

The passion Wisconsin fans exhibit for their team hasn’t gone unnoticed by Weber. As he pointed out, the state’s love for Badgers football is palpable. His own enthusiasm for his forthcoming visit is apparent too. A hype video posted on Weber’s Twitter account gives us a glimpse into his excitement.

The prospect of Weber committing to Wisconsin could significantly bolster the Badgers’ 2024 class. Currently ranked 20th, the class already includes four-star tight end Grant Stec. Adding Weber to the mix could provide the extra push Wisconsin needs to climb the ranks.

To say the Badgers are eager to welcome Weber would be an understatement. The strong defensive lineman could be a game-changer for the team. His dedication, coupled with his size and skill, would be a valuable asset to any program, but especially to Wisconsin as they build their roster.

So, while Weber continues his tour of prospective colleges, all eyes remain fixed on his upcoming visit to Wisconsin. The signs seem to suggest a potential commitment to the Badgers, but until the official word is given, the football world will wait with bated breath.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

