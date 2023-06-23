Wizards Send Chris Paul To Warriors For Jordan Poole

Days after acquiring Chris Paul, the Washington Wizards are trading the veteran point guard to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors will also send a 2030 protected first-round and a 2027 second-rounder to Washington.

Chris Paul To Play Alongside Steph Curry

Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2023

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Paul and Landry Shamet; first-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030; second-round picks from 2024 through 2028; a 2030 second-round pick; and cash to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd.

Paul told Michael Strahan on GMA that he was “surprised” by the trade but understands that Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas wanted to go in a “different direction.”

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported the Warriors will not waive Paul as the veteran looks forward to making a “championship run” alongside Stephen Curry.

Jordan Poole Gets A Fresh Start In Golden State

Two seasons ago, Poole was an integral rotation player for the Warriors on their way to the 2022 NBA Championship. Poole signed a 4-year, $128,000,000 contract with the Warriors ahead of the 2023 season.

However, the offseason was plagued with controversy after Draymond Green punched Poole in the face during practice.

Poole and the team were never the same, as the Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Poole is a gifted scorer, coming off a season in which he averaged 20.4 points per game.

