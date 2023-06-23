NBA News and Rumors

Wizards Send Chris Paul To Warriors For Jordan Poole

Dan Girolamo
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole Phoenix Suns Chris Paul

Days after acquiring Chris Paul, the Washington Wizards are trading the veteran point guard to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors will also send a 2030 protected first-round and a 2027 second-rounder to Washington.

Chris Paul To Play Alongside Steph Curry

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Paul and Landry Shamet; first-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030; second-round picks from 2024 through 2028; a 2030 second-round pick; and cash to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd.

Paul told Michael Strahan on GMA that he was “surprised” by the trade but understands that Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas wanted to go in a “different direction.”

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported the Warriors will not waive Paul as the veteran looks forward to making a “championship run” alongside Stephen Curry.

Jordan Poole Gets A Fresh Start In Golden State

Two seasons ago, Poole was an integral rotation player for the Warriors on their way to the 2022 NBA Championship. Poole signed a 4-year, $128,000,000 contract with the Warriors ahead of the 2023 season.

However, the offseason was plagued with controversy after Draymond Green punched Poole in the face during practice.

Poole and the team were never the same, as the Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Poole is a gifted scorer, coming off a season in which he averaged 20.4 points per game.

NBA News and Rumors Warriors Wizards
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

