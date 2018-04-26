SERIES PREVIEW: Eat. Sleep. Eliminate. Repeat.

The second round of the NHL Playoffs starts today, and that can only mean one thing: Pens vs. Caps.

History has shown us that there are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and the Pens beat the Caps in the playoffs. Doesn’t matter when. Doesn’t matter how. All that matters is that it happens, and it’s happened nine times since you’ve started watching hockey.

Every year is the Caps year, and every year their fans get to watch Penguins fans party on their front porch. Every year that they raise a banner for winning the Presidents Trophy is another year we all get to point and laugh. Every year is the year they’re due, and every year ends the same.

A lot of people wanted to see the Blew Jackets in this spot, but the purists, the traditionalists, those of us who like watching worlds burn — we wanted this. We needed this. It’s a right of passage, almost. If the Pens do go on to another Stanley Cup Final, it just wouldn’t be the same without railroading the Caps first.

Feels like a good time to bring our old pal AO into the conversation. What a career he has had, and there’s no question he’ll win one someday, but it’ll probably have to be on another team. Maybe the NHL will move the Caps to the Western Conference. Seems more likely than the Caps ever getting through the Penguin roadblock. Wouldn’t even be the most illogical move by the NHL, so I guess there’s hope.

TLDW: Ovi likes getting kicked in the sac every year around this time. Doesn’t mind it. Says it feels just fine.

So let’s get down to business here. If you came for in depth stats and systematic breakdowns, sorry. Our old pal Jesse can cover you on that one. I’m here to tell you how the names have changed but the game remains the same.

THE OPPONENT

The Caps got here thanks to one man and one man only:

Braden Holtby remembering it was still too early for the Caps to have a goaltending meltdown played a role but Ovi threw the team on his back in Round 1. He’ll be in a handful this series, as always.

Backstrom and Kuznetsov were strong in Round 1, as was John Carlson. After that, it gets bleak. The Caps defense is a mess after Carlson. Matt Niskanen is playing almost 30 minutes per game. Orlov is around 28. Brooks Orpik is over 19 minutes per.

If those guys are going to continue to play those types of minutes, it’s only a matter of time before they get exposed. And nobody exposes overrated, over-the-hill defensemen better than the Penguins.

THE COACH

Barry Trotz: Still kicking that James Bond villain look.

Perfect coach for a team that routinely excels in the regular season and then once the postseason rolls around pulls out faster than anyone who has ever been on top of Mia Khalifa.

THE GOALIE

It’s Holby, again. He got his job back from the German guy (pretty sure that’s a first, for anyone who works in manufacturing). But look, we all know how this story ends…

THE STATS

Not a lot of surprises here. Both teams can score goals.

This one is a little more interesting. Basically shows that though the Caps can score, they aren’t very good at possessing the puck. That’s bad news for them, considering the Penguins are the Penguins and possessing the puck is what they do best. Couple that with the Pens having the deeper team (if everyone is healthy) and the Caps’ defense being hot garbage, and the pendulum really starts swinging the Penguins’ way.

This is the deal breaker, in my opinion. The team who preforms better on the man advantage is probably going to win this series. Both power plays are electric, this one may come down to goaltending.

GAMECHANGERS

Has to be Murray and Holtby here. Both teams are going to score, it’s just which goalie is going to make the stops when it matters most. You know who I’m taking here…

THE REGULAR SEASON

Teams split 2-2.

PREDICTION

Pens in seven. It’s meant to be.