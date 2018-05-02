Tom Wilson Has a Hearing

Pittsburgh Penguins fans will be happy to know that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will have a hearding for his hit on Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese. There was no penalty on the play. That doesn’t matter to Anton-Reese, his season is over, he’s out for the rest of the playoffs with a concussion and a broken jaw. Wilson escaped punishment after his hit Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin and this time could end up feeling the burn.

Washington’s Tom Wilson will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 2, 2018

If you haven’t see the hit, you can watch the hit in question in the video below.

After the hit, Wilson was laughing on the bench. That didn’t set well with some of the Penguins players.

“It’s disrespectful,” Schultz said after the Penguins’ 4-3 loss. “A guy is hurt laying on the ice. It’s not too good to be laughing at someone like that.”

“I get the physical game. I get the physical play,” Letang said. “I’ve been on the wrong side of it. At the end of the day, I respect what kind of game he plays. But you don’t laugh at somebody getting hurt. You just you don’t do that.”

As I mentioned earlier, Wilson is a repeat offender and has been suspended twice by the NHL and also fined for his on-ice behavior.

Oct 12, 2017 Missed 4 games (suspended by NHL).

Oct 03, 2017 Suspended by the NHL for 4 games.

Oct 03, 2017 Fined $97,560 by the NHL.

Sep 23, 2017 Suspended by the NHL for 2 preseason games.

Apr 29, 2016 Fined $2,403 by the NHL.

Mar 27, 2015 Fined $2,000 by the NHL.