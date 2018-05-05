NHL Tells Brad Marchand to Knock It off

Boston Bruins Brad Marchand is an All-Pro hockey player, there’s no question about it, many teams would love to have him on their top-six forward group.

That said, Marchand also has a dark side. He’s quickly becoming the NHL’s next bad boy. I seen some compare him to former Pittsburgh Penguins thug Matt Cooke. That’s not a compliment.

Last night, during game four against the Tampa Bay, Marchand, licked Ryan Callahan after he took issue with a questionable hit by the Bruins forward.

The evidence is piling up. This isn’t the first time that Marchand has licked someone. During their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand licked Leafs’ forward Leo Komarov.

After the game, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was less than thrilled with the lick in question.

“There’s absolutely no place in our game for that. I don’t understand it. I don’t,” Cooper said. a”How would you feel right now if I just walked over to you right now and just gave you one big lick right from the chin all the way up?”

While some will think this questionable behavior is funny, I think you could argue that this is an assault.

Today, the NHL told Marchand to knock it off.

NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2018

Recently, I posted his suspension and fine history. Pursuing his bio you can see that this list is growing by the season. Here’s the break down of Marchand’s trouble with the NHL’s Department of Players Safety.

Apr 02, 2018 – Fined 5,000.00 by the NHL.

Mar 09, 2018 – Fined $2,000 by the NHL.Re

Feb 07, 2018 – Missed 5 games (suspended by NHL).

Jan 24, 2018 – Suspended by the NHL for 5 games.

Jan 24, 2018 – Fined $373,475 by the NHL.

Apr 09, 2017 – Missed 2 games (suspended by NHL).

Apr 06, 2017 – Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.

Apr 06, 2017 – Fined $109,756 by the NHL.

Jan 26, 2017 – Fined $10,000 by the NHL.

Jan 09, 2016 – Missed 3 games (suspended by NHL).

Dec 30, 2015 – Suspended by the NHL for 3 games.

Dec 30, 2015 – Fined $164,634 by the NHL.

Nov 13, 2015 – Fined $5,000 by the NHL.

Jan 20, 2015 – Missed 2 games (suspended by NHL).

Jan 16, 2015 – Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.

Jan 19, 2012 – Missed 5 games (suspended by NHL).

Jan 09, 2012 – Suspended by the NHL for 5 games

Dec 12, 2011 – Fined $2,500 by the NHL.

Mar 22, 2011 – Missed 2 games (suspended by NHL).

Mar 17, 2011 – Suspended by the NHL for two games.