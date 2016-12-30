Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Amanda Nunes Career Earnings
Posted by on December 30, 2016

 

Amanda Nunes Career Earnings

 

(Strikeforce & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings, Reebok sponsorship came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Saffiedine – Jan 7/11 – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – L (Davis) – $7,500

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – W (Gaff) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (de Randamie) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – L (Zingano) – $15,000

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – W (Baszler) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (McMann) – $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Shevchenko) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Tate) – $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

 

 

Amanda Nunes Career Earnings: $427,500

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th