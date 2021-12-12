UFC 269 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

What a wild night in Las Vegas! And some big payout for the participants, relatively speaking.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 28 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

Charles Oliveira: $492,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Nunes: $442,000 ($400,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Poirier: $382,000 ($350,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julianna Pena: $332,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Cruz: $266,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley: $206,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa: $206,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Emmett: $162,000 ($78,000 to show, $78,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Garbrandt: $146,000 ($135,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kara-France: $140,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pedro Munhoz: $126,000 ($60,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $97,600 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,600 from Cachoeira for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno Silva: $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $91,000 ($80,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Geoff Neal: $86,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Hall: $80,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige: $71,000 ($60,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $63,000 ($52,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Augusto Sakai: $61,000 ($55,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Muniz: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Costa: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raulian Paiva: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Erin Blanchfield: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Kelley: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Wright: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Miranda Maverick: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darrick Minner: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Priscila Cachoeira: $21,400 ($22,000 to show, $6,600 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)