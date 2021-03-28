By Jeff Fox | March 28, 2021 12:00 am

Gillian Robertson Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 26 Finale – Dec 1/17 – W (Whitmire) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – W (McCann) – $29,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from McCann for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – L (Silva) – $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – W (Macedo) – $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – W (Frota) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – L (Barber) – $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – W (Casey) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 18/20 – W (Botelho) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – L (Santos) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – L (Maverick) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $342,500