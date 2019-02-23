UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

If that was indeed Stefan Struve’s last foray into the octagon, at least he went out on top – he was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 16,583

Gate: $1,606,176

Stefan Struve: $224,000 ($77,000 to show, $77,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Santos: $180,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dwight Grant: $95,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gian Villante: $73,000 ($58,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Liz Carmouche: $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Petr Yan: $60,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Dodson: $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz: $44,000 ($34,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rustam Khabilov: $43,200 ($29,000 to show, $4,200 from Ferreira for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $42,800 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $4,200 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Prazeres: $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Hadzovic: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Anderson: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Ankalaev: $29,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Abreu for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Ismagulov: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Fishgold: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ismail Naurdiev: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Polo Reyes: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lucie Pudilova: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr.: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Teymur: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Veronica Macedo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joel Alvarez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Klidson Abreu: $11,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

