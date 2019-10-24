UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Chris Weidman might have gotten KTFO, once again, last Friday in Boston, but he was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Massachusetts commission.

Attendance: 12,066

Gate: $1,124,765

Chris Weidman: $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yair Rodriguez: $195,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Reyes: $185,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Lauzon: $160,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens: $137,000 ($67,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa: $99,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Bermudez for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $89,000 ($85,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $67,400 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Winn for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Court McGee: $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maycee Barber: $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Costa: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Brady: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $30,000 ($26,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Woodson: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Bochniak: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Manny Bermudez: $20,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Spitz: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Sosoli: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Pearce: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Diana Belbita: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Boston Salmon: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Deron Winn: $13,100 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

