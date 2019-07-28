UFC 240 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Max Holloway bounced back from a rare loss and got back on the winning track last night in Edmonton, and fittingly was the top earner at UFC 240.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event (not real confident about Cyborg & Spencer’s pay – will update when more info becomes available). But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 12,144

Gate: $1,400,000

Max Holloway: $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Edgar: $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cris Cyborg: $145,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $101,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Geoff Neal: $86,00 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Krzysztof Jotko: $86,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawodu: $82,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $75,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Erik Koch: $58,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexis Davis: $45,000 ($35,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $32,000 ($22,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Viviane Araujo: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gavin Tucker: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arman Tsarukyan: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Felicia Spencer: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Yoshinori Horie: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Seung Woo Choi: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Frota: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Stewart: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)