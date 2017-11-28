Quantcast
Jose Aldo Scouting Report
Posted by on November 28, 2017

Vitals

5’7″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
September 9, 1986

Record

26-3 (UFC: 8-2)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva

Championships Held

WEC Featherweight Champion: 2009-2010 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2010 – 2015 (seven successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2016-2017 (no successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– dynamic, explosive, extremely dangerous striker
– very powerful hitter (hands, knees, feet)
– crippling leg kicks
– unorthodox strikes
– very quick with his striking
– swarms opponent when senses an opening
– very athletic
– extremely experienced, yet still in his prime
– very well coached
– good on the ground (although doesn’t utilize it often)
– excellent striking defense
– lands almost twice as many significant strikes as he absorbs
– almost impenetrable takedown defense
– also very solid takedown accuracy
– big enough to fight in higher weight classes
– finishes fights
– is almost impossible to finish

 

Weaknesses

– not much clinch game
– some question his cardio
– doesn’t spend much time on the ground
– can be submitted
– goes through a difficult weight cut to get to featherweight
– effort level fluctuates
– can be knocked out
– has shown mind games can get to him
– has been injury prone throughout his career

 

Synopsis

The king is dead.  Long live the king.

 

 