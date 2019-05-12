UFC 237 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Anderson Silva hobbled out of the Jeunesse Arena last night with another leg injury, but at least he was the top earner at UFC 237.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 15,193

Anderson Silva: $620,000 ($600,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Andrade: $230,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rose Namajunas: $195,000 ($105,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

B.J. Penn: $170,000 ($150,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida: $138,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $138,000 ($128,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Aldo: $130,000 ($110,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkanovski: $129,000 ($62,000 to show, $62,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Cannonier: $113,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Warlley Alves: $109,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Alves: $70,000 ($50,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Irene Aldana: $44,100 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $8,100 from Correia for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergio Moraes: $34,000 ($24,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raoni Barcelos: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Laureano Staropoli: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Spann: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bethe Correia: $23,900 ($27,000 to show, $8,100 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luana Carolina: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Viviane Araujo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Talita Bernardo: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kurt Holobaugh: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Priscila Cachoeira: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Hauchin: $13,500 ($10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

