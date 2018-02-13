Shaun White dazzled in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the PyeongChang Olympics on Wednesday, when he put together an amazing run that garnered a score of 97.75 (watch here), and resulted in him winning the gold medal.

White earned a 94.25 on his first run, but clearly saved his best for last. He kicked it into full gear on his third and final run, which won him the gold medal.

Not only did White add to his legacy with the stellar showing, but he also became the first snowboarder in Olympic history to win three gold medals at the Games.

White’s amazing run sent Twitter into a frenzy, as you might imagine. Here are some of the best reactions to the US snowboarder’s medal-winning run.

Australian Scotty James won bronze in the event, with a score of 92.00. Japan’s Ayumu Hirano earned the silver medal, with a 95.25; but it was White who stole the show, as he cemented himself as the greatest male pipe snowboarder of all-time.