Kevin Love can’t catch a break these days.

Love, who was called out by his teammates over the weekend, who accused him of faking an injury over the weekend, got no love from Jae Crowder during Tuesday’s game.

The Cavs forward was on the ground after getting knocked down on one particular play, and he held out his hand, expecting Crowder would help him out. Instead, however, Crowder snubbed him — walking by Love as if he didn’t even see his teammate.

Am I reading into it too much or did Jae Crowder just give Love a very cold shoulder? pic.twitter.com/0xNn3ACh8q — M. Gekko (@MormonGekko) January 24, 2018

Ouch.