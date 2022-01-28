eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Strawweights: Jan 28/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Jan 28/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Women’s Strawweight Rankings

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Jan 28/22

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) reacts after defeating Karolina Kowalkiewicz (not pictured) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 655
2 2 2 Zhang Weili 329
3 NR   Jessica Andrade 305
4 3 3 Carla Esparza 250
5 4 4 Marina Rodriguez 241.5
6 5 11 Amanda Lemos 178
7 6 6 Mackenzie Dern 130.5
8 7 12 Virna Jandiroba 114
9 9   Polyana Viana 88.5
10 8 10 Amanda Ribas 84
11 10 8 Tecia Torres 80.5
12 11   Lupita Godinez 80
13 12 5 Yan Xiaonan 69
14 13   Ariane Carnelossi 47.5
15 16 9 Michelle Waterson 42
16 14 7 Nina Nunes 41
17 15 13 Angela Hill 33
18 17   Cheyanne Vlismas 28
19 18   Loma Lookboonmee 25
20 19   Karolina Kowalkiewicz 22
21 20   Cory McKenna 20
21 20   Hannah Goldy 20
21 32   Vanessa Demopoulos 20
24 22 14 Jessica Penne 19
24 22   Jinh Yu Frey 19
24 22 16 Luana Pinheiro 19
27 25   Ashley Yoder 12.5
28 26   Diana Belbita 10
28 26   Tabatha Ricci 10
30 28   Kanako Murata 9
30 28   Montserrat Ruiz 9
32 30   Mallory Martin 8
33 NR   Elise Reed 0
33 32   Gloria de Paula 0
33 32   Istela Nunes 0
33 32   Maria Oliveira 0
33 32   Na Liang 0
33 32   Sam Hughes 0
33 32   Silvana Gomez Juarez 0

  Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights Light Heavyweights Middleweights Welterweights Lightweights Featherweights Bantamweights Flyweights Women’s Feather/Bantamweights Women’s Flyweights Pound for Pound  

About Jeff Fox

Read next
MyBookie Promo Code and Betting Offer 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship

MyBookie Promo Code and Betting Offer 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship
Zach Brunner Zach Brunner January 28th, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in this season’s NFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super...

Related news