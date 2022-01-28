UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Strawweights: Jan 28/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Women’s Strawweight Rankings

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 655 2 2 2 Zhang Weili 329 3 NR Jessica Andrade 305 4 3 3 Carla Esparza 250 5 4 4 Marina Rodriguez 241.5 6 5 11 Amanda Lemos 178 7 6 6 Mackenzie Dern 130.5 8 7 12 Virna Jandiroba 114 9 9 Polyana Viana 88.5 10 8 10 Amanda Ribas 84 11 10 8 Tecia Torres 80.5 12 11 Lupita Godinez 80 13 12 5 Yan Xiaonan 69 14 13 Ariane Carnelossi 47.5 15 16 9 Michelle Waterson 42 16 14 7 Nina Nunes 41 17 15 13 Angela Hill 33 18 17 Cheyanne Vlismas 28 19 18 Loma Lookboonmee 25 20 19 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 22 21 20 Cory McKenna 20 21 20 Hannah Goldy 20 21 32 Vanessa Demopoulos 20 24 22 14 Jessica Penne 19 24 22 Jinh Yu Frey 19 24 22 16 Luana Pinheiro 19 27 25 Ashley Yoder 12.5 28 26 Diana Belbita 10 28 26 Tabatha Ricci 10 30 28 Kanako Murata 9 30 28 Montserrat Ruiz 9 32 30 Mallory Martin 8 33 NR Elise Reed 0 33 32 Gloria de Paula 0 33 32 Istela Nunes 0 33 32 Maria Oliveira 0 33 32 Na Liang 0 33 32 Sam Hughes 0 33 32 Silvana Gomez Juarez 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights Light Heavyweights Middleweights Welterweights Lightweights Featherweights Bantamweights Flyweights Women’s Feather/Bantamweights Women’s Flyweights Pound for Pound

