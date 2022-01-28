UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Strawweights: Jan 28/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Women’s Strawweight Rankings
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|655
|2
|2
|2
|Zhang Weili
|329
|3
|NR
|Jessica Andrade
|305
|4
|3
|3
|Carla Esparza
|250
|5
|4
|4
|Marina Rodriguez
|241.5
|6
|5
|11
|Amanda Lemos
|178
|7
|6
|6
|Mackenzie Dern
|130.5
|8
|7
|12
|Virna Jandiroba
|114
|9
|9
|Polyana Viana
|88.5
|10
|8
|10
|Amanda Ribas
|84
|11
|10
|8
|Tecia Torres
|80.5
|12
|11
|Lupita Godinez
|80
|13
|12
|5
|Yan Xiaonan
|69
|14
|13
|Ariane Carnelossi
|47.5
|15
|16
|9
|Michelle Waterson
|42
|16
|14
|7
|Nina Nunes
|41
|17
|15
|13
|Angela Hill
|33
|18
|17
|Cheyanne Vlismas
|28
|19
|18
|Loma Lookboonmee
|25
|20
|19
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|22
|21
|20
|Cory McKenna
|20
|21
|20
|Hannah Goldy
|20
|21
|32
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|20
|24
|22
|14
|Jessica Penne
|19
|24
|22
|Jinh Yu Frey
|19
|24
|22
|16
|Luana Pinheiro
|19
|27
|25
|Ashley Yoder
|12.5
|28
|26
|Diana Belbita
|10
|28
|26
|Tabatha Ricci
|10
|30
|28
|Kanako Murata
|9
|30
|28
|Montserrat Ruiz
|9
|32
|30
|Mallory Martin
|8
|33
|NR
|Elise Reed
|0
|33
|32
|Gloria de Paula
|0
|33
|32
|Istela Nunes
|0
|33
|32
|Maria Oliveira
|0
|33
|32
|Na Liang
|0
|33
|32
|Sam Hughes
|0
|33
|32
|Silvana Gomez Juarez
|0
Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights Light Heavyweights Middleweights Welterweights Lightweights Featherweights Bantamweights Flyweights Women’s Feather/Bantamweights Women’s Flyweights Pound for PoundRead next
MyBookie Promo Code and Betting Offer 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship
The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in this season’s NFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to the Super...