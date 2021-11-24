Colorado Sports Betting Guide - Best CO Sportsbooks Reviewed

Colorado sports betting has been around for two years, and few states provide bettors with more choice. In our comprehensive guide, we will discuss how sports betting in Colorado works.

We will start by ranking our best five legal sportsbooks in the state before moving on to highlight land-based locations where you can place bets at. We will touch upon gambling taxes in Colorado, and round off by answering some FAQs.

The Best Colorado Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Before we explore the Colorado sports betting landscape in detail, let’s reveal our top 10 recommended sportsbooks:

Is Sports Betting Legal in Colorado?

Yes, online and offline sports betting in Colorado was legalized in November 2019 when bill HB19-1327 was approved. Betting services were then fully rolled out in May 2020.

You will therefore be able to bet on every professional and collegiate sports tournament going, which includes NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer, golf, and much more.

The Colorado sports betting market is very competitive. As you will see in the following section, there are plenty of places that punters can wager at to get their sports betting fix.

Online Sportsbooks

Colorado is swarmed with online sportsbooks, and the best Colorado sportsbooks will have native iOS and Android apps to help bettors wager while on the move. Of course, the sites we have recommended in this guide are good reference points, but when it comes to sports betting in Colorado, you can also place wagers with the following sportsbooks:

DraftKings

BetMGM

TwinSpires

Bally Bet

Betway

Caesars

FanDuel

FOX Bet

PlayUp

PointBet

Smarkets

Betfred

Land-based Betting

Currently, the bulk of retail sportsbooks in Colorado are confined to three areas – Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek. If you don’t live close to any of these gambling towns, then you ought to bet at our favorite Colorado sports betting sites.

However, if you wish to bet in-person, then the following retail sportsbooks are worth checking out:

Ameristar, Black Hawk

Mardi Gras Casino, Black Hawk

Monarch Casino, Blackhawk

Wildwood Casino, Cripple Creek

Saratoga Casino, Black Hawk

Isle Casino, Black Hawk

Lady Luck Casino, Black Hawk

Red Dolly Casino, Black Hawk

Bronco Billy’s Casino, Cripple Creek

Sasquatch Casino, Black Hawk

The Wild Card Saloon, Black Hawk

Z Casino, Black Hawk

Colorado Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Horse racing is one of the oldest forms of sports betting in Colorado, with the first official bill that permitted pari-mutuel betting was passed in 1948. However, horse racing has never been a big part of the Colorado betting scene. Currently, Aurora’s Arapahoe Park is the state’s only horse racing venue.

There has been a serious decline in horse racing wagering in Colorado, as the two other tracks – Centennial Race Track and Pikes Peak Meadows – have closed their doors for business.

As far as off-tracking betting (OTBs) goes, these are more popular. At the time of writing, there are 12 OTBs, which offer simulcasts for races and pari-mutuel wagering. Bettors have to be 21 years or older in order to play, and you can place wagers over the phone. OTBs continue to flourish in Colorado.

Colorado Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

After decades of debates, Colorado sports betting finally got over the line. But how did it get there? Here’s a look back at some of the key turning points in the battle to bring sports betting to the state:

May 2020 – Online sports betting formally launches in Colorado. Casinos were then forced to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but confirm they will launch retail betting when they reopen.

2019 – Voters approve proposition DD of HB 19-1327. Casinos in the state can now apply for a license to offer retail and sports betting services.

2014 – Governor John Hickenlooper makes greyhound racing illegal under Colorado law. No greyhound races have been run in the state since 2008.

2009 – Wagering limits are increased from $5 to $100 per bet. Roulette and craps are added to the list of games permitted at Colorado casinos.

2000 – The State Lottery is authorized to offer multi-state jackpots, such as Mega Millions and Powerball.

1991 – The gaming initiative formally becomes law. Maximum bets in Colorado casinos are limited to $5, and casinos aren’t allowed to stay open 24 hours a day.

1983 – The Colorado Lottery begins its sale of tickets. Initially, only scratch-off tickets are permitted.

1974 – Harness racing begins in the state. However, it proved to be very unpopular, and it lasted only three years.

1958 – Colorado changes the state constitution to allow charitable gaming, including bingo.

1948 – Voters approve the Colorado Gambling on Horse and Animal Races amendment, and the new law authorizes pari-mutuel wagering on horse and greyhound racing.

Offshore Betting in Colorado

Offshore sports betting sites allow you to bet online in Colorado, and you will be able to place wagers as long as you are 21 years or older. You can place bets using betting apps, and while we suggest using the offshore sportsbooks we have outlined in this guide, you won’t struggle to find bookmakers to make wagers with.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Colorado?

Coloradans have been able to enjoy legal daily fantasy sports (DFS) since 2016. Thanks to Governor Hickenlooper signing the HB-1404 bill, Colorado became the fifth state to officially legalize DFS betting.

You will therefore find all the major DFS operators, such as DraftKings, and Fan Duel. Each operator is a licensed entity, and they can operate within the state of Colorado.

Over time, Colorado has become a DFS-friendly state to play at, and we are sure this will continue to grow in the future.

Colorado Casino Laws

Although online sports betting in Colorado is progressive, the same can’t be said of online casinos. However, legalizing online casinos and poker in the state would require a constitutional amendment, which would be problematic for lawmakers.

It is hoped that with Colorado online sports betting in the offing, things will change soon.

Land Based Casinos

Colorado is home to over 30 commercial and tribal-based casinos, all of which can serve up retail and online sports gambling. They are required to apply for a license, so that they can offer sports betting both online, and at the brick-and-mortar casino.

Many of these casinos will have partnered with gaming operators, and this is great news for Coloradans. Some states will want bettors to physically sign up at an actual casino to wager on sports.

Below you will find a list of some of the casinos in Colorado where you can make in-person bets:

Ameristar Casino, Black Hawk

Black Diamond Casino, Cripple Creek

Brass Ass Casino, Cripple Creek

Bronco Billy’s Casino, Cripple Creek

Bull Durham Saloon and Casino, Black Hawk

Bullwhacker’s Black Hawk Canyon and Grand Plateau Casino, Black Hawk

Century Casino, Central City

Colorado Central Station Casino, Cripple Creek

Colorado Grande Casino, Cripple Creek

Double Eagle Hotel & Casino, Cripple Creek

Easy Street Casino, Central City

Famous Bonanza, Central City

Gold Rush Hotel & Casino, Cripple Creek

Imperial Casino, Cripple Creek

The Lodge Casino, Black Hawk

Online Casinos

While online casinos are frowned upon in Colorado, there is little stopping lawmakers from clamping down on online casino activity. We recommend that you check out the offshore sportsbooks in our guide. They will have a casino arm, and you can play there safely for real money.

How Gambling is Taxed in Colorado

If you are looking to get involved in Colorado online sports betting, Colorado has a flat state income tax of 4.63%. This replaced a tiered system, which had higher rates based on how much you earned. You’ll still need to report all wins and losses at state level as you did at federal level.

The tax is on top of the 24% federal tax, which is withheld and paid to the IRS by the casinos and other gaming providers in the Centennial State. If you won money in another state, for example at a Las Vegas casino, then your state taxes will depend on what was withheld. But you won’t be double-taxed, as long as you can prove that this has already been paid in the state you won in.

Best Colorado Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now, we have given you an overview of the rules and regulations surrounding sports betting in Colorado, it’s now time to check out the top 5 Colorado sports betting sites. We will explain what makes them stand out:

1. XBet- Best overall Colorado sports betting site

Our extensive research has shown that XBet is the best sportsbook Colorado. XBet may be a relative newcomer to the scene, but it is also one of the most exciting new betting sites that we have come across. You will be spoilt for choice when you sign up, and the bookmaker does justice by covering all of the top events. There is a ‘featured’ tab that highlights all the upcoming games and fixtures, so you will be able to figure out quickly which matches to wager on.

One of the reasons why we have judged XBet to be the best sportsbook Colorado, is that it is quite versatile as a payment provider. Here, you will be able to deposit using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, but you can also make deposits using more traditional methods.

On the promotional front, the welcome bonus consists of a $500 bonus which is 100% matched, although it is smaller compared to other sites. Should you choose to use the welcome bonus, there’s a 7x rollover requirement, but there are no minimum odds attached. The site is also perfect for horse racing fans, as there is a 7% cashback deal, and there is also an attractive refer a friend scheme worth $100 per referral.

XBet Pros:

Generous horse racing cash rebate

Fast payouts and extensive payment options

Wide coverage of international events

Can easily navigate around the site to locate upcoming fixtures

XBet Cons:

Welcome bonus is smaller compared to other sites

2. MyBookie – Top Colorado sports betting app

MyBookie comes in at number two on our list, and it ranks very highly as one of the best Colorado sports betting apps. This particular Colorado sports betting app is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and you can access a full slate of odds across all major sports. You will be able to place wagers, as well as edit bets, and the site is great for live betting.

When it comes to Colorado sports betting online, no stone is left unturned at MyBookie. You will be able to place bets on everything from the NBA to the Olympics, and there are plenty of deposit options to choose from.

We also think that the most reputable Colorado sports betting sites also come up trumps for promotions. At MyBookie, you can expect to get a generous deposit match bonus of up to $1,000. To take advantage of this bonus, you will need to enter the MyBookie promo code INSIDERS when prompted at the cashier, and the bonus has a 10x rollover requirement.

MyBookie Pros:

Excellent sports betting app that is available for Android and iOS users

Top bets feature

Cryptocurrency payments accepted

Refer your Friends scheme

Active blog complete with all the latest news and tips

MyBookie Cons:

Low coverage of eSports compared to other sites

3. BetUS – Excellent Colorado sports betting site with the largest bonus available

Trying to establish the best sportsbook Colorado is no mean feat, but BetUS is worthy of a special mention, and we have judged it to be the third best site. With tons of experience in the industry, BetUS is a well-established and reputable operator. When it comes to Colorado sportsbooks, you will be able to bet on anything you wish, as it covers all major US professional and college sports, as well as rugby, soccer, and much more.

The BetUS welcome promotion is simply unbeatable. Here, you can claim a 125% deposit match bonus up to $3,125. This can be redeemed by entering the code JOIN125 at the cashier. What’s great about this, is that there is a 100% sports bonus, as well as a 25% casino bonus, giving new bettors more options and variety,

Another excellent feature of BetUS is the ‘Locker Room’, where you will be able to find all of the latest sports and gambling news.

BetUS Pros:

Biggest welcome promotion on offer

Well established sportsbook

Speedy payouts

Excellent customer support, including live chat facility

BetUS Cons:

Limited payment options compared to competitors

4. Bovada – Colorado online sports betting site that offers in-play betting and live streams

Although MyBookie is probably the best sports betting app Colorado, Bovada should not be overlooked. Bovada is one of the largest Colorado sports betting sites, and it is famed for the quality of its mobile platform as you can access HD quality live streams while on the move, so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Bovada is also one of the best Colorado sportsbooks for futures betting, as you can get NBA futures, as well as prop builders for popular college fixtures. The odds are competitive, so you don’t have to worry about not getting bang for your buck.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a juicy 100% deposit match of up to $1,000, which is a brilliant welcome offer for new punters. This can be redeemed by entering the Bovada bonus code BVD1000 when prompted. You must use the code when you make your first deposit, and it comes with a 5x wagering requirement.

Bovada Pros:

Boasts one of the best Colorado sports betting apps

Generous Bitcoin promotion

HD-quality for live streaming events

Huge $1,000 welcome bonus

Bovada Cons:

No e-wallet payment option

5. BetOnline – Trusted Colorado sportsbook

When compiling a list of our favorite sites for Colorado sports betting, we simply had to include BetOnline. First and foremost, BetOnline is fully licensed, so you can bet safely in the knowledge you are playing at a secure site.

The roster of sports you can bet on is impressive. You can bet in play, so you will see the odds change as the action unfolds. Whether you wish to bet on US sports or other tournaments from around the world, you can do so here at BetOnline. The biggest soccer leagues are available to wager on, and BetOnline has forged a reputation as a serious Colorado sportsbook. Also, you can try out all different kinds of bets, including parlays and teasers using the bet slip facility.

On the promotions front, BetOnline has a great welcome bonus, which is a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. To collect this, you’ll need to enter the BetOnline promo code BOL1000. The bonus is just valid for the sportsbook, and it comes with wagering requirements of 10x.

BetOnline Pros:

Excellent welcome offer for new players

Great coverage of sports from all around the world

User-friendly Colorado sportsbook

Existing promotions include reload bonuses and mobile bonuses

BetOnline Cons:

Mobile betting is available but there is no native app that can be downloaded

Colorado Betting Sites Comparison

Now, we have run through the top 5 sports betting sites in Colorado, let’s compare the types of bonuses, markets, and features they offer:

Sportsbook Bonus Promo code Available Markets Live Streaming (Y/N) Payment methods XBet 100% matched up to $500 N/A 21 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 100% deposit match up to $3,125 JOIN125 22 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $1,000 BVD1000 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin

How to Use a Colorado Sportsbook

Let’s now discuss the process of how you can place a wager. We will show you how you can do that with the best Colorado sports betting site on this list – XBet:

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit XBet and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open up the registration form.

Step 2: Enter your Details

Now, you will be asked to enter your personal details, such as your name, email address, and zip code to create an account. Don’t forget to come up with a memorable password too.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can start depositing funds into your account to place a wager, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the verification link that will have been sent to you by the XBet team to complete this step.

Step 4: Deposit Funds into your Account

Once you’ve logged onto your XBet account, head over to the ‘Cashier’ section to make your first deposit. You will be provided with a list of payment options, so make sure you can bet with your preferred method before proceeding.

Step 5: Start betting

Once you’ve completed all the above steps, you will be able to begin betting. Head over to the sports lobby, and bet as you wish!

Conclusion

Sports betting in Colorado is flourishing, and with more operators joining the scene, it will only continue to grow. If you have found this guide to be useful, then you should check out our recommended betting sites.

FAQs

Is sports betting legal in Colorado?

Yes, it has been legal since November 2019, and sports betting was officially rolled out in May 2020.

Can you bet online in Colorado?

Of course, and this entails online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, social casinos, and pari-mutuel wagering.

Where can I bet on sports in Colorado?

You can do this through online sportsbooks and DFS sites, via retail bookies at state-based casinos, at OTBs or the state’s only race track. Also, you can bet through the online offshore betting sites mentioned in this guide.

What is the best sportsbook in Colorado?

There are some fabulous betting sites to choose from, but our research showed that XBet is the best sportsbook in Colorado.

What betting apps are in Colorado?

Most of the reputable sportsbooks will have an app, and mobile betting is a staple of the online gambling market. Among the sportsbooks that offer apps, include Bovada and MyBookie.