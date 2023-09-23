Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday Night Football with the New York Giants on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers made some surprising moves in the offseason, including shipping out former No. 3 draft pick Trey Lance, further solidifying seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy as the team’s starting quarterback.

Purdy has been absolutely on fire in San Francisco, leading his team to a 3-0 start. On Thursday Night, the 49ers dominated the Giants with a 30-12 win to remain undefeated. As an NFL starter, Purdy is also undefeated in the regular season after extending his streak to 8-0.

Despite having such a great start to his career, Purdy is still on a rookie contract, which means he’s playing at a bargain for the 49ers. In fact, he is the cheapest starting signal caller in the NFL.

To put things into perspective, NFL announcer Al Michaels brought in more money for calling Thursday night’s Giants-49ers game than Purdy will earn for the entire season.

Al Michaels Made More For Calling TNF than Brock Purdy Makes This Season

San Francisco hasn’t been shy about handing out big contracts under general manager John Lynch.

In 2023, the 49ers have the highest-paid defensive ends, running back and fullback in football. They also have the third-highest-paid tight end, left tackle, and linebacker, along with the sixth-highest-defensive tackle and seventh-highest-paid wide receiver.

They’ve been able to award several players with big contracts thanks to the flexibility afforded to them by having Purdy under center.

Despite his commanding presence on the field, Purdy’s NFL salary is only $870,000 this year.

Not only is Purdy the league’s cheapest starting QB, but some announcers are getting paid more than the 49ers QB. Al Michaels made $1 million for calling Thursday Night Football, bringing in more than Purdy’s 2023 salary in just a single night.

Michaels signed a three-year deal with Amazon for $45 to $48 million. He’s expected to cover 11 games across the season making a minimum of $1 million a game with reports stating he’s bringing in at least $15 to $16 million annually.

Brock Purdy is the Cheapest NFL Starting Quarterback

Last year, Purdy was considered the third-string quarterback on the team when he signed a four-year deal for $3.7 million.

For the next three years, Purdy’s base salary ranges from $870,000 to $1,100,000. The main reason Purdy signed such a cheap deal was due to his draft spot.

Despite a stellar college career, Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022, the last player taken in the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL rookie contracts are determined based on draft positions. Among all NFL QBs, both starters and backups, Purdy ranks as the sixth cheapest signal-caller in the league.

His low cost has already allowed the 49ers to capitalize on their cap space making them one of the biggest threats to win the Super Bowl under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

