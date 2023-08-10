The Crimson Tide, a name that evokes deep emotion and unparalleled pride among the residents of Tuscaloosa and beyond, is gearing up for yet another riveting football season. With tales of glory echoing from the previous years and the fresh scars from a disappointing 2022 season, 2023 promises to be a chapter filled with anticipation, challenges, and excitement. As autumn breezes prepare to sweep through Alabama, college football fans worldwide are gearing up to witness the spectacle that is Alabama Football. Here, we take a look Alabama’s 2023 football schedule, key games, kick-off times, TV channels, and how to watch them.

Highlights

Alabama open up 2023 college football season on September 2 vs. Middle Tennessee

Face Texas Longhorns in huge game in Tuscaloosa on September 9

Key three game homestand vs. Arkansas, Tennessee, and LSU in mid-season

Tide among favorites to win College Football National Championship in 2023

Keon Keeley a freshman to watch

How will offense perform under new OC Tommy Rees?

Alabama Crimson Tide 2023 Schedule: Dates, Times, Locations, and TV Channels

Note: All times are Eastern Time (ET).

September 2: 7:30 p.m. – Middle Tennessee , Tuscaloosa, Ala. (SEC Network)

, Tuscaloosa, Ala. September 9: 7:00 p.m. – Texas , Tuscaloosa, Ala. (ESPN)

, Tuscaloosa, Ala. September 16: 3:30 p.m. – South Florida , Tampa, Fla. (ABC)

, Tampa, Fla. September 23: Time TBA – Ole Miss , Tuscaloosa, Ala.

, Tuscaloosa, Ala. September 30: Time TBA – Mississippi State , Starkville, Miss.

, Starkville, Miss. October 7: Time TBA – Texas A&M , Bryan-College Station, Texas

, Bryan-College Station, Texas October 14: Time TBA – Arkansas , Tuscaloosa, Ala.

, Tuscaloosa, Ala. October 21: Time TBA – Tennessee , Tuscaloosa, Ala.

, Tuscaloosa, Ala. November 4: Time TBA – LSU , Tuscaloosa, Ala.

, Tuscaloosa, Ala. November 11: Time TBA – Kentucky , Lexington, Ky.

, Lexington, Ky. November 18: 12:00 p.m. – Chattanooga , Tuscaloosa, Ala. (SEC Network+)

, Tuscaloosa, Ala. November 25: Time TBA – Auburn, Auburn, Ala.

Alabama Key Games in 2023

v. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders An inaugural peek at the strategies curated by new OC Tommy Rees and new DC Kevin Steele. More importantly, it’s the stage for the winner of the QB battle between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner to set out their stall for the season. Who will lead the Tide and can they get off to a quick start?

v. Texas Longhorns Beyond the excitement of a home game, this bout offers Alabama a chance to measure up against a championship contender. Eyes will be on potential quarterbacks, Quinn Ewers or perhaps, Arch Manning. With Texas poised to join the SEC next season, this game offers more than just immediate victory—it could set the tone for future SEC face-offs.

v. Tennessee Volunteers The air is still thick from last year’s drama when jubilant Vols fans, in their exhilaration, threw the goalposts into the river. With Joe Milton, projected as one of the top college QBs for 2023, leading Tennessee, Alabama seeks both revenge and dominance on their home turf.

v. LSU Tigers Memories from Death Valley last year still sting. After LSU’s thrilling OT victory, this matchup is about reclaiming lost pride. With LSU clinching the SEC West last season, Alabama has all the motivation they need. This game will be the concluding game of a three-game homestand against Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU. So with three wins here, the Tide could be in prime position to head to the SEC Championship encounter.



How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football in 2023

Thankfully, for fans of Alabama, the Tide draw huge viewership and TV channels are eager to broadcast all of their games. We can likely bank on most of Alabama’s games being on one of ABC, CBS, ESPN or the SEC Network most weeks.

CBS has a deal with the SEC that runs until 2024 where the SEC Game of the Week is aired on their channel. Alabama figures to be in several of these over the course of the season.

Online streaming for most of these channels are also available like the ESPN app or Paramount+.

Alabama’s opener against Middle Tennessee will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Meanwhile, their second game of the season against the Texas Longhorns will be broadcast on ESPN and their South Florida encounter on ABC.

Alabama Betting Odds for 2023 College Football Season

It’s not surprising that Alabama are among the favorites to win the 2023 College Football Championship. They are there or thereabouts every year, especially with head coach Nick Saban at the helm. Even with a disappointing 2022, oddsmakers are running scared of the Crimson Tide in 2023.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline and are subject to fluctuation

The odds suggest an exciting season for the Crimson Tide. With odds of +275 for an SEC championship, it indicates around a 26.7% implied probability. Their odds for the College Football Championship, standing at +650, translate to roughly a 13.3% chance. The only team ahead of Alabama in both markets are the Georgia Bulldogs, who are seeking their third National Championship in a row.

Alabama’s Freshman to Watch 2023

Keep a close eye on freshman edge rusher, Keon Keeley. A dazzling 5-star recruit, he boasts an impressive 32.5 sacks from his last two high school seasons. Standing tall at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Keeley’s prowess has been compared to NFL’s Chase Young. This season, he’s out to prove he’s worth the hype.

Alabama 5-Star OLB signee Keon Keeley @keon_keeley gets home for the sack. pic.twitter.com/fZQdAKfTtx — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) January 7, 2023

Reports coming out of practice are that Keeley could make an immediate impact in his freshman season in Tuscaloosa. He was the overall number-two ranked recruit and top ranked rusher in the class of 2023, and the Tide have very good reason to be excited about the man from Florida.

What Else to Watch for Alabama’s 2023 College Football Season

Kevin Steele returns as defensive coordinator after a previous stint at the Tide in 2007. But maybe more interestingly, Tommy Rees will be the offensive coordinator for Alabama in 2023.

Rees was hired from Notre Dame when Bill O’Brien left for the OC role at the New England Patriots. It’s safe to say there has been a mixed reaction to the hire of Rees. He has promised a “run-first” philosophy, and many fans are not enthused. It has also been said that by other fans that Rees was unimpressive at Notre Dame, lacking the analytical skills required to succeed at Alabama.

The first few games will give us a chance to see how this Tommy Rees offense will play out and if those fans are correct.

Alabama fans are also interested to see who emerges as the victor in their QB battle. Latest reports suggest Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson have pulled clear of Tyler Buchner, but one of the most covered spots under center in college football is up for grabs and whoever wins the starting role will be keen not to give it up in a hurry.

