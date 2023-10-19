The digital domain of football broadcasting is catching more eyes, with Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football (TNF) taking a decisive lead. A 26% spike in viewership from last season is signaling a trend that is perhaps a game-changing strategy. With an average of 13.6 million viewers tuning in for the first five live streams this season, TNF on Amazon is gaining ground, inching closer to the league’s overall viewer average of 17.3 million in 2023.

Amazon Prime NFL Live Streaming Viewership Figures on the Rise

A significant highlight came with the NFL face-off between the Chiefs and the Broncos, which not only saw the Chiefs triumph but also marked a remarkable 47% hike in ratings and 57% in viewership compared to the previous year’s figures.

Amazon is averaging 13.6M viewers through its first five ‘Thursday Night Football’ live streams this season. That’s up 26% from this time last season — and nearing the league’s overall average of 17.3M so far in 2023.@AEricFisher‘s story ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 19, 2023

The game had a peak viewership of 15.51 million, registering it as the third-largest TNF audience since its shift to Amazon Prime. This season’s telecasts have already accounted for the four largest TNF audiences in what can now be termed the Amazon era.

Younger Viewers & More Females Tuning in to Amazon Prime TNF

The digital shift is not merely a matter of platform transition, but a broader demographic engagement. The younger audience, particularly adults aged between 18 and 34, are finding TNF on Amazon a more appealing choice, with ratings indicating a comfortable lead over Monday Night Football.

Furthermore, a notable 15% increase in female viewership has been observed, showcasing a broader inclusivity in audience demographics.

The NFL’s digital stride is not confined to live games alone. The league is leveraging streaming platforms for non-live shows too, creating a richer, more diversified digital football ecosystem. For instance, shows like ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix and ‘Kelce’ on Amazon Prime have found favor among viewers, extending the NFL’s digital footprint.

With a blend of strategic platform partnerships and diversified content offerings, the NFL is not just scoring in the digital field but is setting the groundwork for a new era of football broadcasting, where digital is not an opponent but a teammate in delivering a richer fan experience.

