Arizona Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have released wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, the team announced on Friday.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

The Cardinals released Hopkins after three seasons.

Arizona had been trying to trade Hopkins this offseason because of his team-high $30.75 million cap hit, the highest among wide receivers in the NFL. Trade talks increased leading up to the NFL Draft, but ultimately, no deal was made.

Hopkins registered 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with the Cardinals. Despite missing the first six games in 2022 due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, Hopkins caught 64 passes for a team-leading 717 yards and three touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins Will Garner Interest Around The League

the Cardinals paid DeAndre Hopkins a total of $54,878,881 the last 3 years 3rd most cash for any WR they will now eat over $21,000,000 in dead cap for him not to play for them in 2023 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 26, 2023

Hopkins is still an effective receiver at 30 years old. Hopkins can now begin negotiating with teams due to his release. The veteran will garner interest among multiple NFL teams.

The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots have previously shown interest in Hopkins before.

Dallas needs to add a receiver to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. Kansas City’s number-one receiver is Kadarius Toney, who has been plagued by injuries. Plus, New England’s top receiver a season ago, Jakobi Meyers, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

