The Arizona Cardinals have released wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, the team announced on Friday.
Arizona Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins
The Cardinals released Hopkins after three seasons.
Arizona had been trying to trade Hopkins this offseason because of his team-high $30.75 million cap hit, the highest among wide receivers in the NFL. Trade talks increased leading up to the NFL Draft, but ultimately, no deal was made.
Hopkins registered 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with the Cardinals. Despite missing the first six games in 2022 due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, Hopkins caught 64 passes for a team-leading 717 yards and three touchdowns.
DeAndre Hopkins Will Garner Interest Around The League
Hopkins is still an effective receiver at 30 years old. Hopkins can now begin negotiating with teams due to his release. The veteran will garner interest among multiple NFL teams.
The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots have previously shown interest in Hopkins before.
Dallas needs to add a receiver to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. Kansas City’s number-one receiver is Kadarius Toney, who has been plagued by injuries. Plus, New England’s top receiver a season ago, Jakobi Meyers, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
