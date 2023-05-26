NFL News and Rumors

Arizona Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

Dan Girolamo
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have released wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, the team announced on Friday.

The Cardinals released Hopkins after three seasons.

Arizona had been trying to trade Hopkins this offseason because of his team-high $30.75 million cap hit, the highest among wide receivers in the NFL. Trade talks increased leading up to the NFL Draft, but ultimately, no deal was made.

Hopkins registered 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with the Cardinals. Despite missing the first six games in 2022 due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, Hopkins caught 64 passes for a team-leading 717 yards and three touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins Will Garner Interest Around The League

Hopkins is still an effective receiver at 30 years old. Hopkins can now begin negotiating with teams due to his release. The veteran will garner interest among multiple NFL teams.

The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots have previously shown interest in Hopkins before.

Dallas needs to add a receiver to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. Kansas City’s number-one receiver is Kadarius Toney, who has been plagued by injuries. Plus, New England’s top receiver a season ago, Jakobi Meyers, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. 

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
