Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has one of the most fascinating stories in the NFL. As the son of the FedEx founder, Smith passed on a life in the family business for a career in coaching football. Below, we explore Arthur Smith’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Arthur Smith Contract And Salary

On Janaury 15, 2021, the Atlanta Falcons hired Smith as their new head coach. Smith replaced interim coach Raheem Morris who took over as head coach after the organization fired Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start in the 2020 season.

Contract details, including the length and salary, have not been disclosed by the team.

Since Smith is a first-time head coach, he most likely received a multiyear contract that pays him between $2 million and $5 million annually.

Arthur Smith Net Worth

The 41-year-old Smith has an estimated net worth between $3 million and $6 million.

That number takes into account how much Smith has earned in his 15+ years of coaching.

However, Smith is in a unique situation as the son of Frederick W. Smith, the founder and former CEO of FedEx who is worth billions. Smith has an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion.

Arthur Smith Head Coaching Record

In Smith’s two seasons as head coach, the Falcons have an overall record of 14-20. Atlanta has failed to make the postseason under Smith.

After playing football at North Carolina and serving as a graduate assistant for one year, Smith was hired by the Washington Redskins as a defensive quality control coach from 2007-2008. He then served as a defensive intern and administrative assistant for Ole Miss.

Smith’s big break came with the Tennessee Titans, who hired Smith as a defensive quality control coach in 2011. The next season, he switched to the offensive side of the ball, where he held various positions for the next decade.

Before the 2019 season, Smith became the Titans’ offensive coordinator, replacing Matt LaFleur. Smith revitalized the Tennesse offense as the Titans made the playoffs and advanced to the AFC Championship before ultimately falling to the Chiefs.

Arthur Smith Wife

Smith is married to his wife Allison.

Together, they have three children: two sons — Tanner and Liam — and one daughter — Sophie.

Falcons NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
