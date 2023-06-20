Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons’ explosive new running back, recently shared his list of the top-five all-time greatest players at his position. Robinson, fresh off his first-round selection from the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 NFL Draft, reveres these running backs as the best to ever grace the gridiron.

Bijan Robinson’s Top Five Running Backs of All-Time

Before we delve into the specifics of Robinson’s top picks, it’s worth noting how such an esteemed list reflects his football philosophy. Every selection tells a tale of an athlete who transformed the game in their own unique way, much like Robinson aims to do with the Falcons.

This list embodies qualities that go beyond mere talent – it’s about passion, resilience, versatility, and an unyielding desire to be the best. It serves as a roadmap for the high standards Robinson has set for his own career.

5. Walter Payton

Robinson selected Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears fifth on his list. Payton’s relentless, hard-hitting style saw him accumulate 16,726 career rushing yards and a Super Bowl win.

Known for his durability and workhorse mentality, Payton’s approach to the game likely resonates with Robinson, who showed similar determination and stamina at Texas.

4. Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson breaking the NFL single game rushing record as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/OWzVVwJz2Q https://t.co/IgLPNGIVOr — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) June 15, 2023

Robinson’s fourth selection is the indomitable Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings. Known for his blend of speed and brute force, Peterson bulldozed his way to 2,097 yards in the 2012 season, earning him the NFL MVP that year.

Peterson’s physical running style is likely a source of inspiration for Robinson, who himself has shown a knack for breaking tackles.

3. Marshall Faulk

Marshall Faulk was ridiculous via @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/Bj5YtHJQ0U — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 5, 2022

Third on his list is Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams. Faulk redefined the running back role with his impactful receiving skills, earning him NFL MVP in 2000.

Bijan has shown great catching ability during his time at Texas, and might see Faulk as a model for his own NFL aspirations.

2. LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson, who turns 40 today, was one of the best to ever do it. Here are some reasons why: (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/hB0icpQrZE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 23, 2019

Next up, Robinson chose LaDainian Tomlinson, a multifaceted force from the San Diego Chargers. Tomlinson, celebrated for his balanced skills both on the ground and through the air, was a nightmare for defenses.

His outstanding career record of 13,684 rushing yards and 145 rushing touchdowns, coupled with his NFL MVP award in 2006, underscores his position in the annals of NFL greats. Tomlinson’s dual-threat capabilities may have influenced Robinson’s development as a versatile back.

1. Barry Sanders

Topping the list, Robinson nominated Barry Sanders, the Detroit Lions’ human highlight reel. Sanders, with his nimble footwork and agile dodges, amassed an impressive 15,269 rushing yards during his 10-year career.

Known for his ability to sidestep defenders with seeming ease, Sanders collected ten Pro Bowl appearances and an NFL MVP award. His elusive style, admired by Robinson, undoubtedly played a role in shaping the rookie’s own game.

