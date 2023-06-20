NFL News and Rumors

Atlanta Falcons’ New Running Back Bijan Robinson Names His Top-5 Running Backs of All-Time

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
bijan robinson 3

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons’ explosive new running back, recently shared his list of the top-five all-time greatest players at his position. Robinson, fresh off his first-round selection from the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 NFL Draft, reveres these running backs as the best to ever grace the gridiron.

Bijan Robinson’s Top Five Running Backs of All-Time

Before we delve into the specifics of Robinson’s top picks, it’s worth noting how such an esteemed list reflects his football philosophy. Every selection tells a tale of an athlete who transformed the game in their own unique way, much like Robinson aims to do with the Falcons.

This list embodies qualities that go beyond mere talent – it’s about passion, resilience, versatility, and an unyielding desire to be the best. It serves as a roadmap for the high standards Robinson has set for his own career.

5. Walter Payton

Robinson selected Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears fifth on his list. Payton’s relentless, hard-hitting style saw him accumulate 16,726 career rushing yards and a Super Bowl win.

Known for his durability and workhorse mentality, Payton’s approach to the game likely resonates with Robinson, who showed similar determination and stamina at Texas.

4. Adrian Peterson

Robinson’s fourth selection is the indomitable Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings. Known for his blend of speed and brute force, Peterson bulldozed his way to 2,097 yards in the 2012 season, earning him the NFL MVP that year.

Peterson’s physical running style is likely a source of inspiration for Robinson, who himself has shown a knack for breaking tackles.

3. Marshall Faulk

Third on his list is Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams. Faulk redefined the running back role with his impactful receiving skills, earning him NFL MVP in 2000.

Bijan has shown great catching ability during his time at Texas, and might see Faulk as a model for his own NFL aspirations.

2. LaDainian Tomlinson

Next up, Robinson chose LaDainian Tomlinson, a multifaceted force from the San Diego Chargers. Tomlinson, celebrated for his balanced skills both on the ground and through the air, was a nightmare for defenses.

His outstanding career record of 13,684 rushing yards and 145 rushing touchdowns, coupled with his NFL MVP award in 2006, underscores his position in the annals of NFL greats. Tomlinson’s dual-threat capabilities may have influenced Robinson’s development as a versatile back.

1. Barry Sanders

Topping the list, Robinson nominated Barry Sanders, the Detroit Lions’ human highlight reel. Sanders, with his nimble footwork and agile dodges, amassed an impressive 15,269 rushing yards during his 10-year career.

Known for his ability to sidestep defenders with seeming ease, Sanders collected ten Pro Bowl appearances and an NFL MVP award. His elusive style, admired by Robinson, undoubtedly played a role in shaping the rookie’s own game.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
minnesota Sports Betting super bowl

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay And Wife Veronika Made Special Father’s Day Announcement

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
kenny pickett
Kenny Pickett Missed Taylor Swift’s Acrisure Stadium Concerts For A Very Good Reason
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin’s Speech To Steelers Players At Minicamp Goes Viral
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt
Is Free Agent RB Kareem Hunt Headed To Washington?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Continues To Deal With Circulation Issues In His Left Foot
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson Reflects On “Philly Special” Super Bowl Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas Compares Hall Of Fame Preparations To Wedding Planning
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top