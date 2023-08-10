NFL News and Rumors

Baker Mayfield To Start In Buccaneers’ First Preseason Game

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Round 1 of the Tampa Bay quarterback competition goes to Baker Mayfield, as the former number-one pick will start for the Buccaneers in Friday’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Preseason: Baker Mayfield Starting Week 1, Kyle Trask To Start Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named Mayfield the starter for this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kyle Trask, who is competing with Mayfield to start Week 1, will start in the second preseason game against the New York Jets.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is not surprised that Mayfield gets the nod this week.

“Baker probably has the inside track here at being the starting quarterback just considering the money that he’s making, the sort of fanfare of his signing and, you know, where he’s been in the NFL and the experience that he’s had,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Kyle Trask, still very much, though, in the competition.”

Bucs QB Competition Heating Up

The Bucs’ quarterback competition between Mayfield and Trask is starting to heat up as the team will look to one of them to fill the void left by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Mayfield, who won a playoff game for the Cleveland Browns, is now on his fourth team in two years. After splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Bucs in the offseason.

Trask, a second-round pick by the Bucs in the 2021 NFL Draft, has only seen action in one game, completing three of nine passes for 23 yards.

The Bucs travel to Minnesota in Week 1 to take on the Vikings on September 10.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Raiders Henry Ruggs

Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Sentenced 3-10 Years For Fatal DUI

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt
After Meeting 2 Teams In 2 Days, Kareem Hunt Remains A Free Agent
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals RB Marlon Mack Tears Achilles In Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor Provides Vague Update On Joe Burrow’s Return
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
johnny manziel tablet
Johnny Manziel Says He Watched 0.00 Minutes of Tape While Playing for Cleveland Browns
Author image David Evans  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
carolina panthers release first depth chart (1)
NFL Training Camp 2023: Carolina Panthers Release 1st Depth Chart Dominated By New Skill Players
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Russell Wilson Ciara
Russell Wilson And Wife Ciara Expecting Third Child Together
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top