Baker Mayfield To Start In Buccaneers’ First Preseason Game

Round 1 of the Tampa Bay quarterback competition goes to Baker Mayfield, as the former number-one pick will start for the Buccaneers in Friday’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Preseason: Baker Mayfield Starting Week 1, Kyle Trask To Start Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named Mayfield the starter for this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kyle Trask, who is competing with Mayfield to start Week 1, will start in the second preseason game against the New York Jets.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is not surprised that Mayfield gets the nod this week.

“Baker probably has the inside track here at being the starting quarterback just considering the money that he’s making, the sort of fanfare of his signing and, you know, where he’s been in the NFL and the experience that he’s had,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Kyle Trask, still very much, though, in the competition.”

Bucs QB Competition Heating Up

The Bucs’ quarterback competition between Mayfield and Trask is starting to heat up as the team will look to one of them to fill the void left by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Mayfield, who won a playoff game for the Cleveland Browns, is now on his fourth team in two years. After splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Bucs in the offseason.

Trask, a second-round pick by the Bucs in the 2021 NFL Draft, has only seen action in one game, completing three of nine passes for 23 yards.

The Bucs travel to Minnesota in Week 1 to take on the Vikings on September 10.

