Baltimore Ravens’ Head Coach John Harbaugh Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL. Since becoming the Ravens’ head coach, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to 10 playoff appearances, culminating with a win in Super Bowl XLVII. Here, we explore John Harbaugh’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

John Harbaugh Contract And Salary

As the head coach of the Ravens, Harbaugh earns approximately $12 million per year.

In March 2022, Harbaugh signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

Harbaugh was hired on January 19, 2008. The 2023-2024 season marks Harbaugh’s 16th as the head coach of the Ravens.

John Harbaugh Net Worth

Harbaugh has an estimated net worth of $35 million.

Harbaugh’s net worth stems from his time as the head coach of the Ravens.

Harbaugh has been in a few commercials over the years, including advertisements for Bose and NFL Shop.

John Harbaugh Head Coaching Record

In 15 seasons, Harbaugh is the winningest head coach in Ravens history with an overall regular season record of 147-95. Harbaugh’s postseason record is 11-9.

Harbaugh is the only head coach in NFL history (since the merger) to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons.

In Harbaugh’s fifth year, the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, led by his brother Jim, in Super Bowl XLVII.

After missing the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2015-2017, the Ravens have made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.

In 15 seasons, Harbaugh has 11 winning seasons compared to two losing seasons.

John Harbaugh Wife

Harbaugh is married to Ingrid Harbaugh. The couple met at Western Michigan University when John was a graduate assistant for the football team, while Ingrid worked for the baseball team.

The couple has one daughter: Alison Harbaugh, who plays lacrosse at Notre Dame.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
