Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Tried To Sign QB Baker Mayfield

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Amid the ongoing impasse between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, the latest report emerges.

JoeBucsFan.com is reporting that the Ravens attempted to sign quarterback Baker Mayfield before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens offered Mayfield a deal that he declined.

The basis for his decision was that he wanted an opportunity to vie for a starting job.

Were the Ravens thinking of replacing Jackson with Mayfield, or were they looking for an insurance quarterback to add to the roster?

Mayfield Is A Former Division Rival

Perhaps the Ravens wanted Mayfield because of his knowledge of the AFC North division.

He was the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for four seasons before the team traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022.

Jackson and Mayfield are both members of the 2018 quarterback draft class.

Mayfield ultimately signed with the Bucs after 2022 stints in Carolina and with the Los Angeles Rams.

His deal is valued at $8.5 million for one year.

Mayfield is expected to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback position vacated by the retired Tom Brady.

Getting out of dodge and not becoming a Raven was a good decision for Mayfield.

In addition to dealing with the Jackson issue, he would have faced his former team, the Browns, and his successor Watson two times in 2023.

There was enough drama when the Panthers faced Jacoby Brissett and the Browns in Week 1 of 2022, and he was Carolina’s QB1.

This News Will Not Sit Well With Jackson

It does not seem as though the Ravens are trying to mend fences with Jackson.

This revelation will not help the cause.

A serious meeting of the minds is necessary for Jackson and the Ravens to get on the same page.

It may be too late for that as the damage is done.

What Will The Ravens Do?

Meanwhile, the Ravens are looking at a quarterback roster of Anthony Brown and Tyler Huntley if Jackson does not play.

If this standoff continues and Jackson does not play, fans cannot have much confidence that the Ravens will find a high-caliber quarterback.

The Carson Wentz option has not worked out well for the Colts and Commanders, but the free-agent possibilities are very few beyond him.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
