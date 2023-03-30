Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Tried To Sign QB Baker Mayfield

Amid the ongoing impasse between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, the latest report emerges.

JoeBucsFan.com is reporting that the Ravens attempted to sign quarterback Baker Mayfield before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens offered Mayfield a deal that he declined.

The basis for his decision was that he wanted an opportunity to vie for a starting job.

Were the Ravens thinking of replacing Jackson with Mayfield, or were they looking for an insurance quarterback to add to the roster?

INTERESTING: New #Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield got an offer in free agency from the Baltimore #Ravens but declined, per @JoeBucsFan: Mayfield’s focus at the time of the #Ravens offer was on a starting opportunity. When he passed on the #Ravens job, it appeared MVP QB Lamar… pic.twitter.com/VXbdCPRSGt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 29, 2023

Mayfield Is A Former Division Rival

Perhaps the Ravens wanted Mayfield because of his knowledge of the AFC North division.

He was the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for four seasons before the team traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022.

Jackson and Mayfield are both members of the 2018 quarterback draft class.

Mayfield ultimately signed with the Bucs after 2022 stints in Carolina and with the Los Angeles Rams.

Baker Mayfield: “I wanted to go somewhere that we can win right away and this is that place…have to roll with the punches and trust in God’s plan.” Notes his career path is not what he would have drawn up but it led him here to Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/xbEppA5rMW — Brianna Dix (@briannadixNFL) March 20, 2023

His deal is valued at $8.5 million for one year.

Mayfield is expected to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback position vacated by the retired Tom Brady.

Getting out of dodge and not becoming a Raven was a good decision for Mayfield.

In addition to dealing with the Jackson issue, he would have faced his former team, the Browns, and his successor Watson two times in 2023.

There was enough drama when the Panthers faced Jacoby Brissett and the Browns in Week 1 of 2022, and he was Carolina’s QB1.

This News Will Not Sit Well With Jackson

The Ravens tried to sign Baker Mayfield but have Lamar Jackson on their roster. pic.twitter.com/QjWBOJozo5 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 29, 2023

It does not seem as though the Ravens are trying to mend fences with Jackson.

This revelation will not help the cause.

A serious meeting of the minds is necessary for Jackson and the Ravens to get on the same page.

It may be too late for that as the damage is done.

What Will The Ravens Do?

Meanwhile, the Ravens are looking at a quarterback roster of Anthony Brown and Tyler Huntley if Jackson does not play.

If this standoff continues and Jackson does not play, fans cannot have much confidence that the Ravens will find a high-caliber quarterback.

The Carson Wentz option has not worked out well for the Colts and Commanders, but the free-agent possibilities are very few beyond him.

