Bill Belichick Applauds Taylor Swift: ‘She’s Tough, Man’

Dan Girolamo
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

If the NFL gave out superlatives, the least likely player/coach to attend a Taylor Swift concert would be New England’s Bill Belichick. However, the Patriots head coach attended Swift’s concert this past May at Gillette Stadium.

Bill Belichick Shares His Experience At Taylor Swift Concert

On Monday’s edition of The Greg Hill Show, Belichick shared his admiration for Swift, who played for 3.5 hours during a rainstorm.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor [Swift]. That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said. “She’s tough, man. She stood out there and played right through it.”

Though Belichick does not consider himself a Swiftie, he shared his favorite song from the A-list pop star.

“Look, I’m definitely on the ‘You [have] to calm down,’” Belichick added, referencing Swift’s 2019 song. “That’s pretty good. You’ve got to calm down. There are a lot of times when that’s very appropriate.”

Taylor Swift Continues To Impress The Sports World

Belichick is not the only Swift fan in the sports world.

Stephen A. Smith recently praised Swift on his podcast, calling her show the “best concert” he’s ever been to.

“Taylor Swift brought the damn house down,” Smith said. “I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational. I’d pay to see her again. Seriously, I’m not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special.”

JJ Watt called Swift’s concert “unbelievable,” acknowledging the singer’s stamina during her three-hour-plus concert.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
