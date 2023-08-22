Bill Belichick Applauds Taylor Swift: ‘She’s Tough, Man’

If the NFL gave out superlatives, the least likely player/coach to attend a Taylor Swift concert would be New England’s Bill Belichick. However, the Patriots head coach attended Swift’s concert this past May at Gillette Stadium.

Bill Belichick Shares His Experience At Taylor Swift Concert

Take several seats… Bill Belichick revealed his favorite @taylorswift13 track 🎶 pic.twitter.com/022A9gTfbm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2023

On Monday’s edition of The Greg Hill Show, Belichick shared his admiration for Swift, who played for 3.5 hours during a rainstorm.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor [Swift]. That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said. “She’s tough, man. She stood out there and played right through it.”

Though Belichick does not consider himself a Swiftie, he shared his favorite song from the A-list pop star.

“Look, I’m definitely on the ‘You [have] to calm down,’” Belichick added, referencing Swift’s 2019 song. “That’s pretty good. You’ve got to calm down. There are a lot of times when that’s very appropriate.”

Taylor Swift Continues To Impress The Sports World

Folks…this may surprise you…from me…but Taylor Swift is the greatest… pic.twitter.com/LPWqxHg8tu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 18, 2023

Belichick is not the only Swift fan in the sports world.

Stephen A. Smith recently praised Swift on his podcast, calling her show the “best concert” he’s ever been to.

“Taylor Swift brought the damn house down,” Smith said. “I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational. I’d pay to see her again. Seriously, I’m not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special.”

JJ Watt called Swift’s concert “unbelievable,” acknowledging the singer’s stamina during her three-hour-plus concert.

44 Songs.

3 Hours and 15 Minutes. So much respect @taylorswift13 When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money’s worth and some. Touché. #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bgtVz0EzlB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2023

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023