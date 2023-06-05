Bills’ Josh Allen Rumored To Be On The Cover of Madden NFL 24

The Madden video game franchise may have found its next cover athlete. According to Buffalo Fanatics, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is rumored to be on the cover of Madden NFL 24.

We’ve received information that Josh Allen will likely grace the cover of Madden 24. Let all your superstitions go! The cover athlete will officially be announced in the coming weeks. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gnOtZgKx9x — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) May 31, 2023

Josh Allen Rumored To Be On Madden NFL 24 Cover

If Allen becomes the Madden NFL 24 cover athlete, he will be the first Buffalo Bills player to receive that honor.

For Allen, gracing the cover makes sense, as the 27-year-old is one of the most exciting players in football. At 6-foot-five and 237 pounds, Allen’s size and strength are unique for the quarterback position. With a rocket arm and power-running ability, Allen is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Since becoming the starting quarterback in 2018, Allen has led the Bills to a 52-24 regular season record with trips to the postseason in each of the last four seasons. Allen has completely revitalized the Bills franchise, turning Buffalo into one of the top teams in the AFC.

Allen Joins String of Recent Quarterbacks to Grace Cover

Who will grace the cover of #Madden24 👀 Find out on June 7th‼️ ⤵️ https://t.co/L79xy6783Z pic.twitter.com/EuannQiQ2m — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 5, 2023

Since Madden NFL 18 in 2017, a quarterback has been on the Madden cover for four of the last six games. Those quarterbacks are Tom Brady (Madden NFL 18 and Madden NFL 22), Patrick Mahomes (Madden NFL 20 and Madden NFL 22), and Lamar Jackson (Madden NFL 21).

Last year’s edition, Madden NFL 23, featured John Madden, the inspiration for the video game. Madden passed away in December 2021, so having his photo on the Madden NFL 23 cover was a tribute to the game’s most important figure.

EA Sports will announce the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24 on June 7.

