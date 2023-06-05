NFL News and Rumors

Bills’ Josh Allen Rumored To Be On The Cover of Madden NFL 24

Dan Girolamo
The Madden video game franchise may have found its next cover athlete. According to Buffalo Fanatics, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is rumored to be on the cover of Madden NFL 24.

Josh Allen Rumored To Be On Madden NFL 24 Cover

If Allen becomes the Madden NFL 24 cover athlete, he will be the first Buffalo Bills player to receive that honor.

For Allen, gracing the cover makes sense, as the 27-year-old is one of the most exciting players in football. At 6-foot-five and 237 pounds, Allen’s size and strength are unique for the quarterback position. With a rocket arm and power-running ability, Allen is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Since becoming the starting quarterback in 2018, Allen has led the Bills to a 52-24 regular season record with trips to the postseason in each of the last four seasons. Allen has completely revitalized the Bills franchise, turning Buffalo into one of the top teams in the AFC.

Allen Joins String of Recent Quarterbacks to Grace Cover

Since Madden NFL 18 in 2017, a quarterback has been on the Madden cover for four of the last six games. Those quarterbacks are Tom Brady (Madden NFL 18 and Madden NFL 22), Patrick Mahomes (Madden NFL 20 and Madden NFL 22), and Lamar Jackson (Madden NFL 21).

Last year’s edition, Madden NFL 23, featured John Madden, the inspiration for the video game. Madden passed away in December 2021, so having his photo on the Madden NFL 23 cover was a tribute to the game’s most important figure.

EA Sports will announce the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24 on June 7.

Bills NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
