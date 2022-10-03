Bills Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle In Win Over Ravens

Buffalo Bills Wide receiver Jamison Crowder’s injury status took another Negative blow after he was seen on crutches following win over the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update Monday morning, confirming that Crowder has broken his ankle.

#Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s dramatic win over the #Ravens, source said. He’ll have additional tests to see what other damage went along with it, but Crowder is now out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

During the win for the Bills, Crowder exited the game due to the injury, with the severity not known at this point, however it did immediately appear to be a foot or ankle issue.

Crowder was seen with a walking boot on and using crutches post match.

Without Crowder, Buffalo turned to rookie Khalil Shakier, and he started receiving kicks and even recorded his first-career catch on offense.

The wide receiver is set to undergo further tests in the coming days to determine if there is any additional damage to his ankle, and he’s expected to be out indefinitely.

It’s expected that the Bills will now add Crowder to the IR and will likely bring in a replacement by adding to their roster.