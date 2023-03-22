NFL News and Rumors

Browns Trade For Jets Wide Receiver Elijah Moore

Dan Girolamo
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets

The Cleveland Browns are trading for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, a source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Browns are trading a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets for Moore and a third-round pick.

Cleveland Browns Add Elijah Moore

Moore was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

After a promising 2021 campaign, Moore saw a dip in numbers this past season, prompting the receiver to request a trade on October 20, 2022. However, the Jets kept Moore on the roster for the remainder of the 2022 season.

In 27 games over two seasons, Moore caught 80 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns.

With the addition of Moore, the Browns add another receiving threat for quarterback Deshaun Watson to go along with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku.

New York Jets Add Mecole Hardman

The Moore trade comes shortly after the Jets signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal. The deal is worth up to $6.5 million.

In four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman caught 151 receptions for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hardman’s best year is arguably his rookie season, when he hauled in 26 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns.

Hardman won two Super Bowls in his four seasons with the Chiefs.

Hardman joins a group of receivers in New York that includes Garret Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

