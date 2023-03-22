Browns Trade For Jets Wide Receiver Elijah Moore

The Cleveland Browns are trading for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, a source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Browns are trading a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets for Moore and a third-round pick.

Sources: The #Browns are trading for #Jets speedy WR Elijah Moore. A new threat in Cleveland. Terms: It's pick No. 42 for Moore and pick 74. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Cleveland Browns Add Elijah Moore

Moore was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

After a promising 2021 campaign, Moore saw a dip in numbers this past season, prompting the receiver to request a trade on October 20, 2022. However, the Jets kept Moore on the roster for the remainder of the 2022 season.

In 27 games over two seasons, Moore caught 80 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns.

With the addition of Moore, the Browns add another receiving threat for quarterback Deshaun Watson to go along with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku.

New York Jets Add Mecole Hardman

Jets agree to terms with former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M, per @RapSheet + @TomPelisserohttps://t.co/DFjv4lvKAy pic.twitter.com/waO38pxbBI — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 22, 2023

The Moore trade comes shortly after the Jets signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal. The deal is worth up to $6.5 million.

In four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman caught 151 receptions for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hardman’s best year is arguably his rookie season, when he hauled in 26 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns.

Hardman won two Super Bowls in his four seasons with the Chiefs.

Hardman joins a group of receivers in New York that includes Garret Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims.

