Panthers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Bryce Young To Four-Year Deal

The No. 1 overall pick will report to camp on time as the Carolina Panthers signed quarterback Bryce Young to a four-year deal worth $37.9 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the contract is fully-guaranteed and includes a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Source: No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed, $37.9 million contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

Bryce Young Signs With The Carolina Panthers

Young, who was the last Panthers’ rookie to sign a contract, is scheduled to report to training camp with the team’s first-year players on Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday ahead of the first full practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers landed Young by trading multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.

Young enters the NFL after starting two years for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Young threw for Young, a two-year starter and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, has all the makings of a star QB.

Young went 23-4 as a starter. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 23-4 record in 27 collegiate starts.

Bryce Young Expected To Start Week 1

Bryce Young agrees to terms on rookie contracthttps://t.co/6LSrMzURBh — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 21, 2023

With no QB controversy in Carolina, Young is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10.

Young was promoted to the first team in June during offseason workouts. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will serve as Young’s backup.

Carolina enters the season under new head coach Frank Reich. The Panthers will attempt to make the postseason for the first time in five seasons.