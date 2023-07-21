NFL News and Rumors

Panthers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Bryce Young To Four-Year Deal

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches quarterback Bryce Young

The No. 1 overall pick will report to camp on time as the Carolina Panthers signed quarterback Bryce Young to a four-year deal worth $37.9 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the contract is fully-guaranteed and includes a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Bryce Young Signs With The Carolina Panthers

Young, who was the last Panthers’ rookie to sign a contract, is scheduled to report to training camp with the team’s first-year players on Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday ahead of the first full practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers landed Young by trading multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.

Young enters the NFL after starting two years for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Young threw for Young, a two-year starter and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, has all the makings of a star QB.

Young went 23-4 as a starter. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 23-4 record in 27 collegiate starts.

Bryce Young Expected To Start Week 1

With no QB controversy in Carolina, Young is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10.

Young was promoted to the first team in June during offseason workouts. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will serve as Young’s backup.

Carolina enters the season under new head coach Frank Reich. The Panthers will attempt to make the postseason for the first time in five seasons.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bills receiver Cole Beasley

New York Giants Sign Cole Beasley, James Robinson

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans Plan To Wear Alternate Uniforms For 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Will Add Two Former Pro Bowlers Into Ring Of Honor In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers
NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Steve Young Lands Coaching Job After ESPN Layoff
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini
Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built
Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder
NFL Owners Approve $6.05 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders To Josh Harris
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top