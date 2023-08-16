Bucs WR Russell Gage Out For Season With Knee Injury

Tampa Bay Buccanneers wide receiver Russell Gage will miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Russell Gage Will Miss 2023 Season With Knee Injury

#Bucs WR Russell Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury during today's joint practice with the #Jets and the belief heading into exams is that the severe injury will end his season, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A hit to WR depth and crushing for Gage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury during the Bucs’ joint practice with the New York Jets. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gage was “carted off the field and emotional as he was taken into the Jets’ training facility.”

After practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the severity of Gage’s injury to reporters.

“We wish him the best,” Bowles said. “I can tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it’s probably something that happened pretty bad. Our hearts go out to him and we’ll see how it goes.”

Todd Bowles confirms it looks like a serious knee injury for WR Russell Gage pic.twitter.com/iChZ7rXn4H — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 16, 2023

Russell Gage Was Expected To Be Bucs No. 3 Receiver

Gage was expected to be the Bucs’ third receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

With Gage out for the season, sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer could be in contention for an increase in touches, along with Kaylon Geiger, David Moore, and Deven Thompkins.

After spending his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Gage signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bucs in March 2022.

In 13 games for the Bucs, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Trask 60+ yard touchdown to Trey Palmer with Sauce Gardner in coverage. 👀🤫 🎥: @buccaneers pic.twitter.com/vO84zKsPrz — Buccaneers Post (@BuccaneersPostt) August 16, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023