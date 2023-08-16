NFL News and Rumors

Bucs WR Russell Gage Out For Season With Knee Injury

Dan Girolamo
Russell Gage

Tampa Bay Buccanneers wide receiver Russell Gage will miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Russell Gage Will Miss 2023 Season With Knee Injury

Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury during the Bucs’ joint practice with the New York Jets. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gage was “carted off the field and emotional as he was taken into the Jets’ training facility.”

After practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the severity of Gage’s injury to reporters.

“We wish him the best,” Bowles said. “I can tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it’s probably something that happened pretty bad. Our hearts go out to him and we’ll see how it goes.”

Russell Gage Was Expected To Be Bucs No. 3 Receiver

Gage was expected to be the Bucs’ third receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

With Gage out for the season, sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer could be in contention for an increase in touches, along with Kaylon Geiger, David Moore, and Deven Thompkins.

After spending his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Gage signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bucs in March 2022.

In 13 games for the Bucs, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

 

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
