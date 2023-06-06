Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has revitalized a franchise best known for losing four straight Super Bowls. The Bills are now knocking on the door of a Super Bowl. Here, explore Sean McDermott’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Sean McDermott Contract And Salary

As head coach of the Buffalo Bills, McDermott earns approximately $8.5 million a year.

McDermott signed an extension in 2020, which keeps him in Buffalo through 2025.

McDermott was hired by Buffalo on January 11, 2017, to be their 19th head coach in franchise history. McDermott replaced Rex Ryan, who was fired as head coach after two seasons.

Sean McDermott Net Worth

According to reports, McDermott has an estimated net worth of nearly $10 million.

McDermott’s net worth can be attributed to his time as the head coach of the Bills. However, McDermott was an assistant coach in the NFL for 16 seasons, attributing to some of his net worth.

Sean McDermott Head Coaching Record

In his only NFL head coaching stint, McDermott holds a regular season record of 62-35 with a 4-5 postseason mark with Buffalo.

During his first season in 2017, McDermott led the Bills to the playoffs for the first time since 1999, ending the longest active playoff drought in the four professional sports.

McDermott and the Bills have made the playoffs in five of six seasons. In those playoff appearances, the Bills have won at least one playoff game in three of the five seasons.

2020 remains McDermott’s best year as the head coach of the Bills. Buffalo went 13-3, winning the AFC East and reaching the AFC Conference Championship Game before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before Buffalo, McDermott served as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2016, highlighted by a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015-2016 season. McDermott also coached with the Eagles from 2001-2010.

Sean McDermott Wife

McDermott is married to Lisa McDermott, whom he met at La Salle College High School.

McDermott and his wife have three children together.

