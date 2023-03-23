NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Ownership Has Dinner With Alabama QB Bryce Young

Gia Nguyen
Carolina Panthers Ownership Has Dinner With Alabama QB Bryce Young

With the NFL Draft just over a month away, the Carolina Panthers are preparing to have dinner with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Is Carolina tipping its hand with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers traded for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, it seems they are ready to learn more about the prospects at the top of the draft, beginning with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young will be participating in Alabama’s Pro Day on Thursday to showcase his skills for NFL scouts. But first, he will meet the Panthers’ ownership, management, and coaches for dinner to talk football and discuss his potential fit in Carolina.

According to NFL expert Albert Breer, Carolina hosted the former Alabama quarterback for dinner in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.

Several high-ranking members of the Panthers organization were in attendance, including Owners David & Nicole Tepper, GM Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, assistant GM Dan Morgan, vice president Samir Suleiman, and coaches Jim Caldwell, Thomas Brown, and Josh McCown were also in attendance.

All Eyes Will Be On Young During Alabama Pro Day

Young’s Pro Day is on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding him after he decided not to run at the NFL Combine.

Originally projected for the No. 1 overall pick, there has been some doubt since Young measured at just 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds in Indianapolis.

However, NFL teams were already aware of Young’s size, so it might not be enough to deter the Panthers from drafting him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Young’s performance at Alabama’s Pro Day might go a long way toward determining his future.

Will Young Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

Prior to the news breaking, Young was given a 62 percent chance of being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, now most sportsbooks have stopped accepting bets on the market.

Will the Panthers make a promise to select Young with the No. 1 pick following his Pro Day?

NFL News and Rumors
