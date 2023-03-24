Carolina Panthers Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver DJ Chark

The Carolina Panthers are signing free agent wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chark is the latest addition to a Panthers wide receiving corps that recently added Adam Thielen. The combination of Chark and Thielen will look to replace D.J. Moore, who was traded to the Chicago Bears.

The #Panthers aren’t done adding on offense, agreeing to terms with WR DJ Chark on a 1-year deal, sources say. A complete remake of the Carolina offense is underway, and Chark will be a big part. As will their new rookie QB. pic.twitter.com/MUJkUI2PyF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

Carolina Panthers Add DJ Chark To Reloaded Offense

Chark signs with the Panthers after spending the past year in Detroit. With the Lions, Chark caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. Chark only played in 11 games due to an ankle injury.

Chark previously spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In five seasons in the NFL, Chark has 117 receptions for 2,544 yards and 18 touchdowns.

New head coach Frank Reich has significantly upgraded the Panthers’ offense in a variety of key positions.

Aside from Chark and Thielen, the Panthers signed running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Carolina Panthers Looking To Draft Quarterback Of The Future

Barring a change of heart, the Panthers will draft a quarterback with the first overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded multiple draft picks and Moore to the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Panthers have already attended the pro days of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis. The Panthers will also attend the pro day for Flordia’s Anthony Richardson.

Because of Reich’s history with bigger, pock quarterbacks (Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers), Stroud is rumored to be the Panthers’ top target.

