Carolina Panthers Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver DJ Chark

Dan Girolamo
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark shrugs.

The Carolina Panthers are signing free agent wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chark is the latest addition to a Panthers wide receiving corps that recently added Adam Thielen. The combination of Chark and Thielen will look to replace D.J. Moore, who was traded to the Chicago Bears.

Carolina Panthers Add DJ Chark To Reloaded Offense

Chark signs with the Panthers after spending the past year in Detroit. With the Lions, Chark caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. Chark only played in 11 games due to an ankle injury.

Chark previously spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In five seasons in the NFL, Chark has 117 receptions for 2,544 yards and 18 touchdowns.

New head coach Frank Reich has significantly upgraded the Panthers’ offense in a variety of key positions.

Aside from Chark and Thielen, the Panthers signed running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Carolina Panthers Looking To Draft Quarterback Of The Future

Barring a change of heart, the Panthers will draft a quarterback with the first overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded multiple draft picks and Moore to the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Panthers have already attended the pro days of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis. The Panthers will also attend the pro day for Flordia’s Anthony Richardson.

Because of Reich’s history with bigger, pock quarterbacks (Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers), Stroud is rumored to be the Panthers’ top target.

Panthers
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
