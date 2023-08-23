The shimmering lights of the football stadiums are warming up for another season, and in 2023, Clemson Tigers’ roar is echoing louder than ever. Every touchdown, every interception, and every cheer will not just resonate in the stadium but across the homes of millions of fans, eagerly tuned into their screens. As summer fades, anticipation for the Clemson Football season rises, with a schedule that promises thrilling games, electrifying players, and moments that will be etched in the annals of sports history.

Delve deeper into Clemson’s 2023 journey, where pride, talent, and strategy intertwine to create a masterpiece on the gridiron. This guide offers an exclusive look into the schedule that awaits, the key matchups to bookmark, and the potential stars who will illuminate the field.

Key Highlights

ACC Showdown: The stage is set for Week 4, where Clemson will face off against ACC second favorites, FSU. The stakes are high, and the glory awaits the victors.

Seeking Redemption: The regular season finale promises fireworks as the Tigers aim to settle scores against the Gamecocks. Memories from the past year’s heartbreak will fuel the drive for a triumphant finish.

Clemson Tigers 2023 Betting Odds: Clemson currently stands with a 49% chance to clinch the ACC and a 6.7% likelihood of reigning supreme in the national championship according to top sportsbooks.

Stay tuned as we break down the complete schedule, the odds, the freshest talent, and the moments every Clemson fan should be watching for in the coming weeks. The journey of the 2023 Clemson Tigers begins here, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.

Clemson Tigers 2023 Football Schedule

Schedule (Date, Times, TV Channel)

Mon, Sep 4 – @Duke – 8:00 PM – ESPN

– @Duke – 8:00 PM – Sat, Sep 9 – vs Charleston Southern – 2:15 PM – ACC Network

– vs Charleston Southern – 2:15 PM – Sat, Sep 16 – vs Florida Atlantic – 8:00 PM – ACC Network

– vs Florida Atlantic – 8:00 PM – Sat, Sep 23 – vs Florida State (8) – TBD

– vs Florida State (8) – TBD Sat, Sep 30 – @Syracuse – TBD

– @Syracuse – TBD Sat, Oct 7 – vs Wake Forest – TBD

– vs Wake Forest – TBD Sat, Oct 21 – @Miami – TBD

– @Miami – TBD Sat, Oct 28 – @NC State – TBD

– @NC State – TBD Sat, Nov 4 – vs Notre Dame (13) – TBD – ABC

– vs Notre Dame (13) – TBD – Sat, Nov 11 – vs Georgia Tech – TBD

– vs Georgia Tech – TBD Sat, Nov 18 – vs North Carolina (21) – TBD

– vs North Carolina (21) – TBD Sat, Nov 25 – @South Carolina – TBD

*All times in ET

Clemson Tigers Key Games in 2023

Week 1 – @ Duke Blue Devils

The Tigers kick off their 2023 campaign with a daunting trip to Duke—a team that’s reshaping its narrative. Once an easy stroll in the park, Duke now poses a formidable challenge.

Their commendable 9-4 record from last season is proof. Under the guidance of Coach Mike Elko, who led them to a Military Bowl victory, the Blue Devils are hungry for bigger conquests.

This opening face-off offers Clemson’s quarterback, Cade Klubnik, an opportunity to reintroduce himself in style. Yet, this Duke encounter is rife with potential pitfalls. The Tigers need to start strong, or they risk getting caught off guard.

Week 4 – vs. Florida State Seminoles

Clemson’s Death Valley will be electric in Week 4 as the 8th ranked Seminoles come calling. This isn’t just another game—it’s Clemson’s ACC home opener and a colossal face-off that could sculpt the College Football Playoff narratives.

Both teams, boasting of talent like the Seminoles’ QB Jordan Travis, recognize the magnitude of this fixture. As fireworks on the field are expected, Clemson’s defense has its work cut out. The slightest lapse could see this game erupt into a high-octane shootout, the kind neither team can afford to lose.

Week 13 – @ South Carolina Gamecocks

The narrative is already scripted from last year. The Gamecocks, led by their talismanic QB Spencer Rattler, crashed Clemson’s CFP dreams in a heart-wrenching showdown at Death Valley.

As the 2023 season culminates, the Tigers journey to Williams-Brice Stadium with more than just victory on their minds—it’s about pride, honor, and vengeance. While a plethora of games will play out before this epic clash, the Gamecocks and Spencer Rattler would relish the prospect of playing spoilers yet again. Coach Dabo Swinney and his brigade must be battle-ready, or history could cruelly repeat itself.

How to Watch Clemson Football in 2023

The roar of the crowd, the thrill of the touchdown, and the unbridled passion of college football returns, and for fans of the Clemson Tigers, catching every play is essential. If you’re planning on keeping up with the Tigers’ journey this season, here’s a comprehensive guide to ensure you don’t miss a moment.

Opener at Duke on ESPN: Begin the season with the Tigers as they journey to Duke’s fortress. This blockbuster matchup will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN , ensuring a wide audience gets to witness the first steps of Clemson’s 2023 quest.

Begin the season with the Tigers as they journey to Duke’s fortress. This blockbuster matchup will be nationally broadcasted on , ensuring a wide audience gets to witness the first steps of Clemson’s 2023 quest. Week 2 & 3 on ACC Network: Dive deep into ACC action as Clemson hosts Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic. Both these games promise thrilling plays and can be viewed exclusively on the ACC Network , the home for Atlantic Coast Conference matchups.

Dive deep into ACC action as Clemson hosts Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic. Both these games promise thrilling plays and can be viewed exclusively on the , the home for Atlantic Coast Conference matchups. Notre Dame Clash on ABC: When the Fighting Irish come to Death Valley, it’s more than just a game—it’s a spectacle. Ensuring that the entire nation gets a front-row seat to this storied rivalry, ABC will be broadcasting the game live, making it accessible for fans from coast to coast.

When the Fighting Irish come to Death Valley, it’s more than just a game—it’s a spectacle. Ensuring that the entire nation gets a front-row seat to this storied rivalry, will be broadcasting the game live, making it accessible for fans from coast to coast. Remaining Games and TV Listings: While specific broadcast details for the entire schedule have yet to be released, it’s noteworthy to mention that the ACC’s landmark TV deal with ESPN means several of Clemson’s games will find a home either on ESPN channels or the ACC Network. Always stay updated by checking Clemson’s official athletics website or your local TV listings closer to game day.

Remember, if you can’t catch the game live, several streaming services provide on-demand replays, ensuring you can relive every touchdown, tackle, and triumph. Whether it’s on your TV, computer, or mobile device, Clemson’s 2023 season is at your fingertips. Don’t miss out!

Clemson Tigers’ Championship Odds

Diving into the world of odds can be a whirlwind, but it’s a crucial lens through which many gauge a team’s prospects. Let’s unravel what the numbers say about the Tigers this season.

*All odds are courtesy of BetOnline and are subject to fluctuation.

Sportsbooks are weighing in on Clemson’s 2023 season, and fans are eager to know how the Tigers fare in the betting world. Here’s a quick breakdown of the numbers and what they signify:

ACC Championship Odds: +105 This means Clemson is a slight favorite to win the ACC Championship. In betting terms, a +105 odd implies that for every $100 wagered, a profit of $105 would be made if Clemson does win the ACC title. The probability of this event, according to the odds, is slightly less than 50%.

This means Clemson is a slight favorite to win the ACC Championship. In betting terms, a +105 odd implies that for every $100 wagered, a profit of $105 would be made if Clemson does win the ACC title. The probability of this event, according to the odds, is slightly less than 50%. National Championship Odds: +1400 With these odds, Clemson is positioned behind five other schools in the championship race. This implies that the bookmakers believe there’s less than a 10% chance of this outcome occurring.

With these odds, Clemson is positioned behind five other schools in the championship race. This implies that the bookmakers believe there’s less than a 10% chance of this outcome occurring. Win Totals: O/U 10 The over/under for Clemson’s wins sits at 10. With the “over” priced at -125 and the “under” at -105, the odds lean slightly towards Clemson winning more than 10 games. The odds suggest that there’s a slightly higher probability that they will exceed 10 wins rather than fall short.

Clemson Freshman to Watch in 2023

Every season, amidst the roaring cheers and high-stakes matches, a new star begins to rise on the horizon. This year, all eyes are set on freshman Peter Woods, who is already making significant waves in the Clemson football scene.

Clemson 5-Star DL commit Peter Woods @35Pwoo is a monster in the trenches. pic.twitter.com/wWDkMXwIWI — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) December 10, 2022

Recruitment & Rankings: Woods, standing tall at 6-2 and weighing 280 pounds, was one of the nation’s top recruits. He was the 19th overall recruit in the class of 2023, marking his entrance with grandeur. Further amplifying his recognition, Woods was considered the top player emerging from Alabama according to the consensus rankings..

Woods, standing tall at 6-2 and weighing 280 pounds, was one of the nation’s top recruits. He was the 19th overall recruit in the class of 2023, marking his entrance with grandeur. Further amplifying his recognition, Woods was considered the top player emerging from Alabama according to the consensus rankings.. Spring Game Impact: The spring games often give a glimpse into what’s to come, and Woods didn’t disappoint. His formidable presence was evident when he showcased his versatility, playing both inside and outside positions with equal prowess. The numbers tell the story: six tackles, one sack, and a tackle-for-loss. That’s not just any freshman’s record; that’s a statement.

The spring games often give a glimpse into what’s to come, and Woods didn’t disappoint. His formidable presence was evident when he showcased his versatility, playing both inside and outside positions with equal prowess. The numbers tell the story: six tackles, one sack, and a tackle-for-loss. That’s not just any freshman’s record; that’s a statement. Position Play in 2023: Given Clemson’s need for speed on the edge and Woods’ evident dynamism, there’s been much speculation about where he’ll be positioned. While he has the agility for the edge, the consensus is that in 2023, Woods will likely play inside, adding depth and power to the team’s defense.

For fans and pundits alike, Woods represents not just a new recruit but the promise of a thrilling season ahead. As Clemson marches into 2023, Peter Woods is undoubtedly the freshman to watch, and perhaps, the future of the team’s defensive line.

