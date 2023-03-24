NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin

Wendi Oliveros
The Cleveland Browns are amping up the offense for 2023.

Days after making a trade with the New York Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Browns are signing free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

The wide receivers room in Cleveland is getting very full with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones returning from 2022 and a healthy Jakeem Grant who was injured in training camp in 2022 and missed the entire season.

In total, the Browns have 14 wide receivers and will need to cut down to 6 this summer.

Goodwin, 32, is a 2013 third-round draft pick out of Texas.

He has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and most recently the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Goodwin was technically also on the Philadelphia Eagles roster in 2020 but opted out of the season for COVID-19 reasons.

Marquise Goodwin Recorded One Of The Fastest 40s In NFL Combine History

Goodwin is still speedy though not as much as he was at the 2013 NFL Combine when he recorded one of the top ten fastest 40-yard dash times in history officially recorded at 4.27 seconds.

Through 9 NFL seasons, he has over 3,000 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns.

His career-best season was in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers when he had over 960 yards receiving.

The Browns Are Quietly Getting Better This Offseason

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky pointed out the other day that the Browns are quietly improving the roster.

The question marks for this team will be quarterback Deshaun Watson and the defense.

Watson’s 11-game suspension in 2022 did not give fans a true indication of how he will perform.

If he is the Watson of 2020, the Browns could be very good.

The Browns’ defense left teams that were not as talented or as deep as they were (like the New Jets) win games.

With a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz who is a former Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team is expecting to fix those issues.

Key defensive additions acquired through free agency include Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, Michael Ford, and Matthew Adams.

Browns
