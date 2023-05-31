As the college football season fast approaches, the heat is palpable in Texas and Michigan. Not due to the summer sun, but because two high-profile coaches are feeling the burn of the hot seat – Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and Mel Tucker at Michigan State. Their tenures hang in the balance, poised precariously on the edge of success or dismissal, their fates tied to the performances of their teams in the looming 2023 season. Fisher and Tucker are likely two of the coaches who could be fired first once the 2023 season gets underway.



Jimbo Fisher Under Pressure in 2023

At College Station, Jimbo Fisher stands at the helm of a ship navigating troubled waters. Following a disappointing 2022 campaign that ended with a dismal 5-7 record in spite of the number one recruiting class in the country, Fisher’s status, despite a $77 million buyout, is dubious at best.

Jimbo Fisher’s buyout will not drop below $50 million until 2027 😱 — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) October 2, 2022

Yes, the Aggies showcased glimpses of brilliance in victories over Miami and Arkansas, and their defensive unit, led by stalwarts Demani Richardson and Antonio Johnson, ranked first in college football in passing defense.

However, victory can’t hide all sins. A loss to the Sun Belt’s Appalachian State, and a thumping from Mississippi State won’t be forgotten quickly by Aggies fans.

Fisher’s offense, in particular, was an Achilles’ heel. After hiring Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator, Fisher must recalibrate the Aggies’ offensive strategy. Dwindling passing yards and ranking 101st in scoring offense with a mere 22.8 points per game point to an urgent need for change. Without a swift turnaround, Fisher’s rich contract might not be enough to save his position.

He’ll have to do it without around 30 players from last season, as players flocked to the transfer portal after the season ended. Do they sense the end is nigh for Jimbo at the Aggies?

Mel Tucker on the Hot Seat in Michigan State

Fisher’s counterpart in East Lansing, Mel Tucker, faces an uphill battle following an inconsistent run at Michigan State. Once ranked in both the AP and Coaches’ polls at the beginning of the 2022 season, the Spartans faced a tough losing streak with only five victories to their name. Their season finale, a double-digit loss to Penn State, added insult to injury, leading to the second bowl game miss in three years under Tucker.

Both Texas A&M and Michigan were voted to Sports Illustrated’s ‘Most Disappointing College Football Teams in 2022’ list. Another season like that, spells trouble for both Tucker and Fisher.

Tucker’s 2023 season will kick off against Central Michigan and Richmond, games that could set the tone for the rest of the season. The following matchups against Washington, Maryland, and Iowa could potentially turn the tide for the worse. Any early losses might be a significant blow to Tucker’s position, which already sits on shaky ground due to a 12-13 conference play record.

It won’t help Tucker’s cause that he has recently lost starting QB Peyton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman to the transfer portal.

Fire Mel Tucker cuz WTF pic.twitter.com/IOkbbHsfdO — MichSt Country (@CountryMichSt) April 30, 2023

Michigan State’s total win line for the season is just 5.5 with odds of -160. This means top US sportsbooks expect they will win under five games in 2023, which could really get the flames burning on Tucker’s seat.

As both Fisher and Tucker gear up for a high-stakes season, they must grapple with the reality that results are paramount. They must step up to the challenge and navigate their teams to success. But if mediocrity continues, it’s conceivable that the hot seat could soon turn into the ejector seat.

