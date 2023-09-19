Colorado with odds of -300 to be outside of top 25 in final CFP rankings.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado are 100/1 to be number one at the end of the season.

Buffaloes are 21-point underdogs to Oregon on Saturday.

Sportsbooks Pessimistic About Colorado’s End of Season Ranking

From the echoes of a 1-11 season to the roaring crescendo of an undefeated 3-0 record, the Colorado Buffaloes have woven a tale that has captivated college football fans.

Under the guidance of Deion Sanders, their unexpected ascendancy began with a staggering win as 20-point underdogs against TCU.

This was succeeded by a commanding performance against Nebraska, and the crescendo was a 2OT triumph over CSU—a game that went down in history as one of ESPN’s most-watched contests. Currently placed 19th in the nation, the Buffaloes’ story is one for the books.

However, not everyone is buying into the Buffs’ Cinderella story. BetOnline paints a rather skeptical picture. Despite their awe-inspiring streak, there’s a substantial 75% chance (equated from the -300 odds) that they won’t find themselves in the top 25 of the college football playoff standings when all is said and done. Here’s a clearer look at the odds:

Where Will Colorado Rank in the Final College Football Playoff Standings?

1st : 100/1

: 100/1 2nd – 5th : 33/1

: 33/1 6th – 10th : 16/1

: 16/1 11th – 15th : +800

: +800 16th – 25th : +400

: +400 Unranked: –300

Huge Buffaloes vs. Ducks Clash Imminent

This skepticism will be put to the test as Colorado gears up for a decisive encounter with the 10th ranked Oregon.

This is no ordinary matchup—it’s a litmus test, a mirror that will reflect where Colorado truly stands in the echelons of college football.

With Oregon’s QB Bo Nix in scorching form, the Buffaloes are faced with a daunting challenge.

The Ducks, being 21-point favorites, not only threaten Colorado’s unbeaten streak but also their ranking. A loss could plummet the Buffaloes out of the top 25, a position they’ve held since their fairy tale began in week 1.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Colorado +21 -110 Over 71 -110 Oregon -21 -110 Under 71 -110

Saturday’s impending battle is shaping up to be an epic showdown. The Buffaloes, led by the ever-charismatic Deion Sanders and his prodigious son, Shedeur, at quarterback, will have to hold their ground against a Ducks team that’s poised and eager to consolidate its dominance and set the pecking order straight.

Will Colorado’s dream run persist, or will the skeptics, armed with BetOnline’s odds, find validation? The clash with Oregon might just hold the answer.

