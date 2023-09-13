It seems that college football giants like Alabama and Georgia are now playing second fiddle to the Colorado Buffaloes—at least in the realm of online searches. Over the past month, Colorado Football has experienced a surge in popularity, registering a remarkable 57% more Google searches than college football titans Alabama and Texas. If that wasn’t enough, the Buffaloes also managed to garner double the searches of powerhouses like Florida Football and Georgia Football.

The Sanders Effect

Colorado’s record last season was a meager 1-11, making this resurgence all the more spectacular. The catalyst? The arrival of NFL legend, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders. Sanders, immediately setting about reshaping the team’s fortunes, pulled off recruitment maneuvers that left the college football world astounded.

From Jackson State, Sanders secured his son, quarterback prodigy Shedeur Sanders, and further bolstered the team with the 2022 number one recruit, Travis Hunter, impressing as both a cornerback and a wide receiver.

The Buffaloes’ recruitment blitz continued with the acquisition of Cormani McClain, the top cornerback recruit of 2023, poached from Miami’s grasp. Now, Colorado boasts of having the two most sought-after cornerbacks from consecutive recruiting classes. This was just the tip of the iceberg, as the entire roster was overhauled.

Conquering the Field and the Search Bar

The dramatic off-field reshuffling mirrored on-field marvels. As 20-point underdogs, Colorado upset TCU, with Shedeur Sanders throwing for an incredible 510 yards, breaking multiple records doing so.

The following week witnessed them dismissing Nebraska by 22 points, contradicting predictions that had them as mere 3-point favorites.

But the Buffaloes aren’t just a sensation on the turf. Their digital ascendancy, overshadowing teams with storied legacies such as Alabama and Texas, signifies a shift in the public’s attention.

All of this has led to a popularity rise that can be measured through the number of Google searches. According to Google Trends, the term ‘Colorado Football’ has been searched roughly 57% more than ‘Alabama Football’ and ‘Texas Football’ in the last 30 days.

Additionally, ‘Colorado Football’ has been searched twice as much as ‘Florida Football’ and ‘Georgia Football’ in that same time period.

The ‘Coach Prime Effect’ is evident in these figures. Colorado has captured the attention of the USA.

Emerging Icons

The search trends reveal another interesting facet.

While ‘Deion Sanders son’ has been a hot search term, so has ‘Dylan Edwards’.

The freshman running back’s performances have clearly caught the public’s eye, illustrating that Colorado’s renaissance isn’t just about a star coach and his son.

It’s about a team that’s collectively stepping up, making headlines, and etching their names into college football lore.

Big Challenges Lie Ahead for Buffs

As they gear up to face Colorado State in Week 3, the Buffaloes are currently ranked 18th nationally.

However, the real challenges are yet to come with impending fixtures against Oregon (ranked 13th) and USC (ranked 5th).

These games promise to reignite the public’s fascination, ensuring the digital world remains buzzing with Colorado Football chatter for at least the next few weeks.

