College Football

Colorado Football Receiving Over 57% More Google Searches Than Alabama & Texas Over Last Month

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
deion sanders 3

It seems that college football giants like Alabama and Georgia are now playing second fiddle to the Colorado Buffaloes—at least in the realm of online searches. Over the past month, Colorado Football has experienced a surge in popularity, registering a remarkable 57% more Google searches than college football titans Alabama and Texas. If that wasn’t enough, the Buffaloes also managed to garner double the searches of powerhouses like Florida Football and Georgia Football.

The Sanders Effect

Colorado’s record last season was a meager 1-11, making this resurgence all the more spectacular. The catalyst? The arrival of NFL legend, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders. Sanders, immediately setting about reshaping the team’s fortunes, pulled off recruitment maneuvers that left the college football world astounded.

From Jackson State, Sanders secured his son, quarterback prodigy Shedeur Sanders, and further bolstered the team with the 2022 number one recruit, Travis Hunter, impressing as both a cornerback and a wide receiver.

The Buffaloes’ recruitment blitz continued with the acquisition of Cormani McClain, the top cornerback recruit of 2023, poached from Miami’s grasp. Now, Colorado boasts of having the two most sought-after cornerbacks from consecutive recruiting classes. This was just the tip of the iceberg, as the entire roster was overhauled.

Conquering the Field and the Search Bar

The dramatic off-field reshuffling mirrored on-field marvels. As 20-point underdogs, Colorado upset TCU, with Shedeur Sanders throwing for an incredible 510 yards, breaking multiple records doing so.

The following week witnessed them dismissing Nebraska by 22 points, contradicting predictions that had them as mere 3-point favorites.

But the Buffaloes aren’t just a sensation on the turf. Their digital ascendancy, overshadowing teams with storied legacies such as Alabama and Texas, signifies a shift in the public’s attention.

All of this has led to a popularity rise that can be measured through the number of Google searches. According to Google Trends, the term ‘Colorado Football’ has been searched roughly 57% more than ‘Alabama Football’ and ‘Texas Football’ in the last 30 days.

Colorado Football Receiving Over 57% More Google Searches Than Alabama & Texas Over Last Month
The blue line signifies ‘Colorado Football’ Google searches over the past 30 days.

Additionally, ‘Colorado Football’ has been searched twice as much as ‘Florida Football’ and ‘Georgia Football’ in that same time period.

The ‘Coach Prime Effect’ is evident in these figures. Colorado has captured the attention of the USA.

Emerging Icons

The search trends reveal another interesting facet.

While ‘Deion Sanders son’ has been a hot search term, so has ‘Dylan Edwards’.

The freshman running back’s performances have clearly caught the public’s eye, illustrating that Colorado’s renaissance isn’t just about a star coach and his son.

It’s about a team that’s collectively stepping up, making headlines, and etching their names into college football lore.

Big Challenges Lie Ahead for Buffs

As they gear up to face Colorado State in Week 3, the Buffaloes are currently ranked 18th nationally.

However, the real challenges are yet to come with impending fixtures against Oregon (ranked 13th) and USC (ranked 5th).

These games promise to reignite the public’s fascination, ensuring the digital world remains buzzing with Colorado Football chatter for at least the next few weeks.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
sec it just means more

SEC Football Schedule: Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

Author image David Evans  •  16h
College Football
spencer rattler 4
SEC Players of the Week: Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler Headlines Award Winners in Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  18h
College Football
CFP National Championship
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns
Author image David Evans  •  21h
College Football
dabo swinney 2
Could Clemson Fire Dabo Swinney With His Huge Buyout? A Closer Look at the Tigers’ Head Coach Contract
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 12 2023
College Football
shedeur sanders 3
Heisman Watch 2023: Shedeur Sanders & Quinn Ewers Improve Chances After Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
mel tucker headset
Will MSU Have To Buyout Mel Tucker’s Contract If Spartans Fire Their Head Coach?
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
siu v niu
2023 FCS Football Rankings Week 3: Southern Illinois Up to 15 After Win Over FBS Northern Illinois
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top