Colorado vs TCU Sets Fox TV Ratings Record With 7.26M Viewers

The Colorado Buffaloes’ upset win over TCU keeps on breaking records.

Not only have ticket prices gone up but Deion Sanders and his team just set the record for the most-watched Week 1 Big Noon Saturday Game ever.

The Colorado vs. TCU game brought in 7,262,000 viewers and became the most-watched telecast of the day on any network. In fact, Colorado at TCU was the highest-rated non-primetime game during college football’s opening week.

Deion Sanders made his Colorado coaching debut on Saturday against TCU, a program fresh off of a National Championship berth.

While many sportsbooks and football fans didn’t think that Colorado stood a chance, Coach Prime never waivered in his belief.

Sanders’ impact on the University of Colorado can’t be understated but now the TV ratings are rolling in to back it up.

According to Neilsen, Colorado’s game against TCU is the third most-watched college football broadcast ever.

The game had around 7.3 million viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched telecast of the day on any network. Compared to last year’s Fox Big Noon Saturday game, viewership was up 17 percent overall.

The hype came before the game, as Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff posted 1,345,000 viewers. It was up 22 percent over last week’s show. The game averaged nearly three million more viewers than the other noon games combined (4.4 million).

In Week 1, only the nationally televised game between FSU and LSU averaged a larger audience with 9.17 million viewers tuning into ABC on Sunday night.

Colorado’s Next Game Against Nebraska

This week, Colorado will take on Nebraska, which will once again headline the broadcast slot for Fox.

After defeating TCU, ticket prices for the game went up 79 percent overnight. Just to get into the stadium, fans will looking to pay at least $476, more than any NFL season opening game.

Viewership is expected to be up against Nebraska, as Colorado will have another big test against former NFL head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers.

