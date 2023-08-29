Colts Won’t Trade Jonathan Taylor Today, Will Remain On PUP

The Indianapolis Colts will not be trading its running back Jonathan Taylor on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Taylor is expected to remain on the physically unable to perform list (PUP), meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.
Colts Won’t Trade Jonathan Taylor
No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN.
With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023
After allowing Taylor the ability to find a trade partner, Colts GM Chris Ballard could not agree to a trade he felt was “fair value” for his star running back.
The Colts reportedly wanted a first-round pick or a package equivalent to first-round value in exchange for Taylor.
The Colts imposed a Tuesday deadline for a Taylor trade as teams around the league must finalize their 53-man roster by today.
Taylor is expected to miss the first four games of the 2023 season. This includes matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.
Colts Could Trade Taylor Later This Season
The Colts’ next best opportunity to deal their All-Pro RB could be before the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline. If no deal by then, Colts could tag Jonathan Taylor and try to trade him again this off-season. But there is no end of this drama currently in sight. https://t.co/Z5hbBMuQ1p
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023
The next best opportunity for the Colts to trade Taylor is before the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline.
The Colts could franchise tag Taylor in the offseason and try to sign him to a long-term extension or trade him.
Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons.
