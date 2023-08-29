NFL News and Rumors

Colts Won’t Trade Jonathan Taylor Today, Will Remain On PUP

Dan Girolamo
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts will not be trading its running back Jonathan Taylor on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Taylor is expected to remain on the physically unable to perform list (PUP), meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

Colts Won’t Trade Jonathan Taylor

After allowing Taylor the ability to find a trade partner, Colts GM Chris Ballard could not agree to a trade he felt was “fair value” for his star running back.

The Colts reportedly wanted a first-round pick or a package equivalent to first-round value in exchange for Taylor.

The Colts imposed a Tuesday deadline for a Taylor trade as teams around the league must finalize their 53-man roster by today.

Taylor is expected to miss the first four games of the 2023 season. This includes matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.

Colts Could Trade Taylor Later This Season

The next best opportunity for the Colts to trade Taylor is before the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline.

The Colts could franchise tag Taylor in the offseason and try to sign him to a long-term extension or trade him.

Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons.

Colts NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

