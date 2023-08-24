Colts, Jonathan Taylor: Six Teams Have Inquired About A Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have given star running back Jonathan Taylor until Tuesday to find a trade partner. According to ESPN, six teams have inquired about a trade, and two have provided offers for Taylor.

Colts Grant Jonathan Taylor Ability To Seek A Trade

Can a team and the Colts come to terms on the compensation for Taylor?

The Colts are looking for a first-round pick or package of picks equivalent in value to a first. However, a first-round pick seems unlikely, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

The Tuesday deadline implemented by the Colts is when teams must finalize their 53-man roster. Taylor is currently on the active/physically unable to perform list.

If Taylor is on the roster when the deadline passes, the Colts must activate Taylor or place him on reserve-PUP. If placed on reserve-PUP, Taylor must sit out the first four weeks of the season.

Jonathan Taylor Remains Colts’ Best Player

Taylor wants to get paid after three seasons of elite production.

Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons.

With rookie Anthony Richardson starting at quarterback, Taylor would be a vital asset to an offense that may struggle to move the ball.

