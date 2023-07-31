NFL News and Rumors

Jonathan Taylor And Colts Situation Remains Unsolved

Dan Girolamo
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

The situation in Indianapolis between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts remains unsolved. Taylor did not dress for Colts’ practice on Monday. However, he stood on the sidelines and watched his fellow running backs go through a series of drills.

Jonathan Taylor Requested A Trade

After meeting with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, Taylor formally requested a trade, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday night.

Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wants a long-term extension that would make him one of the league’s highest-paid running backs. However, the Colts have yet to offer Taylor a contract offer.

In response to the trade request, Irsay said, “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

MMQB’s Albert Breer relayed a text message he received from Irsay, emphatically saying that the team is not trading Taylor

Colts Trying To Put Taylor On The NFI List

Since Irsay’s comments, things have only gotten uglier as the negotiations play out in public.

The Colts are considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list (NFI), claiming their star running back injured his back while working out on his own.

Taylor responded on Twitter, tweeting he never had back pain nor reported it.

To place someone on the NFI list, the Colts would have to allege that Taylor lied to them about the back injury, Rapoport said on Monday.

Taylor is arguably the Colts’ best player, with 3,841 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
