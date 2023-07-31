Jonathan Taylor And Colts Situation Remains Unsolved

The situation in Indianapolis between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts remains unsolved. Taylor did not dress for Colts’ practice on Monday. However, he stood on the sidelines and watched his fellow running backs go through a series of drills.

More video of Jonathan Taylor watching the other #Colts RBs pic.twitter.com/QFtSGpKbFb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023

Jonathan Taylor Requested A Trade

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

After meeting with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, Taylor formally requested a trade, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday night.

Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wants a long-term extension that would make him one of the league’s highest-paid running backs. However, the Colts have yet to offer Taylor a contract offer.

In response to the trade request, Irsay said, “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

MMQB’s Albert Breer relayed a text message he received from Irsay, emphatically saying that the team is not trading Taylor

Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2023

Colts Trying To Put Taylor On The NFI List

Breaking: Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list (NFI), per source. He suffered some type of back injury while working out on own in Arizona. Also still rehabbing from January ankle surgery. Currently on PUP. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) July 31, 2023

Since Irsay’s comments, things have only gotten uglier as the negotiations play out in public.

The Colts are considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list (NFI), claiming their star running back injured his back while working out on his own.

Taylor responded on Twitter, tweeting he never had back pain nor reported it.

1.) Never had a back pain. 2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

To place someone on the NFI list, the Colts would have to allege that Taylor lied to them about the back injury, Rapoport said on Monday.

Taylor is arguably the Colts’ best player, with 3,841 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons.

From Inside Training Camp Live: As the Jonathan Taylor turns… pic.twitter.com/mng9IbWPSr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2023

