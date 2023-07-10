Northwestern University is grappling with a difficult decision in the wake of a hazing scandal that has rocked its football program. The allegations of hazing, which include coerced sexual acts, have raised serious concerns about the culture within the team. As the university contemplates the appropriate course of action, the spotlight has turned to the head coach, Pat Fitzgerald, and the potential consequences he may face given his lucrative salary and contract buyout.

Pat Fitzgerald Early in Ten-Year Deal

Pat Fitzgerald, who has been at the helm of Northwestern’s college football program since 2006, is one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. With an annual salary of $5.37 million and a 10-year contract signed in 2021, his position seemed secure until the hazing scandal came to light. As the university investigates the allegations, the question arises: could Northwestern fire Coach Fitzgerald?

According to data from USA Today, Fitzgerald is currently the 19th highest-paid coach in the country. The average buyout for the top 20 coaches is a staggering $51.7 million. Considering Fitzgerald’s salary and the remaining length of his contract, it is projected that his buyout would be in the same ballpark. Such a significant financial burden could give Northwestern pause when considering termination.

However, the severity of the hazing allegations and the university’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its students may outweigh financial concerns. The allegations of coerced sexual acts and other demeaning hazing practices paint a disturbing picture of a culture that has persisted within the football program for years.

We are not publishing the photo, but former player said: “That was in the middle of the locker room for all eyes to see throughout my entire time in the program. Every single player in this program from 2020 to 2023 knows what Shrek is and knows about the hazing that occurs.” — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 9, 2023

Northwestern President Weighs Fitzgerald Sanction

The University President, Michael Schill, acknowledged his initial error in weighing the appropriate sanction for Fitzgerald, where he was suspended. In a letter to the Northwestern community, Schill expressed his remorse and pledged to revisit the topic with the university’s board of trustees and other leaders.

“In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known,” Schill wrote. “Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.”

The university’s investigation, led by an independent law firm, revealed that while the coaching staff may not have been aware of ongoing hazing activities, there were significant opportunities to discover and report such conduct. The findings also indicated that the whistleblower’s claims were largely supported by evidence, suggesting a widespread participation in or knowledge of the hazing within the football program.

Northwestern Implementing Anti-Hazing Measures

The severity of the allegations and the impact on the affected students cannot be overlooked. Northwestern University has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of its students, and any actions that violate this commitment must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

The university has already implemented additional sanctions, such as hiring a locker room monitor who does not report to the coaching staff and ending preseason practices at the location where some of the hazing incidents occurred.

Financial Implications of Firing Fitzgerald v. Student Welfare

As Northwestern contemplates the appropriate consequences for Coach Fitzgerald, the decision will undoubtedly be influenced by a range of factors. While the financial implications of his contract buyout may present a significant hurdle, the university’s commitment to the welfare of its students may ultimately take precedence.

The severity of the hazing allegations and the need to send a strong message against such behavior will likely weigh heavily on the final decision.

In the coming days, Northwestern’s leaders will engage in further discussions to determine the appropriate course of action. It remains to be seen whether Coach Fitzgerald will be able to retain his position or if the hazing scandal will result in his termination.

Northwestern University’s response to the hazing scandal will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications, not only for the football program but also for the broader conversation surrounding hazing in collegiate athletics.

The university has an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to student safety and to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated. Northwestern’s actions in the aftermath of this scandal will shape its future and define its stance against hazing in college sports.

