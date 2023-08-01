NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys’ Ronald Jones Suspended Two Games For PEDs

Running back Ronald Jones

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

Dallas Cowboys RB Ronald Jones Suspended Two Games For PEDs

Jones’ suspension begins Sept. 3, meaning he is eligible to practice during training camp and play in preseason games.

Once the suspension starts, Jones can return on Monday, Sept. 18, after Dallas’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March 2023 after spending last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones only played in 6 games, finishing the season with 92 total yards and one touchdown.

Uncertainty Dallas Cowboys Running Back Room

Jones was brought in to compete for the backup running back position behind Tony Pollard, who is coming off ankle surgery in January.

Jones is set to compete for carries with Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn.

The Cowboys travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football.

