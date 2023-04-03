NFL News and Rumors

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stares.

Mike McCarthy has arguably the most high-profile job in the NFL as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Despite two straight seasons in the playoffs, McCarthy’s job status is always up for debate, which comes with the territory as the leader of “America’s Team.” Here, we explore Mike McCarthy’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Mike McCarthy Contract And Salary

On January 7, 2020, McCarthy was announced as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy signed a five-year deal with the Cowboys estimated between $4-$7 million annually.

Mike McCarthy Net Worth

In 2023, McCarthy’s estimated net worth is $9 million.

Most of McCarthy’s net worth comes from his head coaching stints in Green Bay and Dallas.

Toward the end of his tenure as the coach of the Packers, McCarthy was estimated to be making over $6 million.

Mike McCarthy Head Coaching Record

With the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy holds a career record of 155-97 in the regular season and 11-10 in the postseason. With 166 total wins, McCarthy ranks 21st all-time among winningest NFL head coaches. McCarthy has the fifth most wins among active head coaches behind Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, and Bill Belichick.

In Green Bay, McCarthy went 135-85 from 2006-2018. McCarthy’s teams went to the playoffs nine times in ten years, highlighted by the Packers’ win in Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In three seasons in Dallas, McCarthy is 30-20 with a 1-2 record in the postseason. The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in back-to-back seasons and won their fourth playoff game of the 21st century when Dallas defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022-2023 NFL Wild Card Round.

McCarthy has been a coach in the NFL since 1993, making stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Packers, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers.

Mike McCarthy Wife

McCarthy married his childhood sweetheart, Christine. The couple has one daughter together. The couple divorced in 1995.

McCarthy married his current wife, Jessica Kress, in 2008.

McCarthy has two daughters with Kress and two stepsons from Kress’ previous marriage.

Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
